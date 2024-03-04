WCG Expands New Statistical Consulting Solutions to Address Industry Resource Challenges

PRINCETON, N.J., March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WCG, the global leader in providing solutions that measurably improve and accelerate clinical research, announces the expansion of its capabilities with the introduction of Statistical Consulting Solutions. Developed to combat some of the pervasive challenges involving resource constraints throughout the clinical research industry, this innovative offering aims to revolutionize how organizations approach statistical analysis and decision-making.

WCG's Statistical Consulting Solutions empower biotechnology firms, CROs, pharmaceutical companies, medical device manufacturers, government agencies, and non-profit organizations with comprehensive statistical support across all stages of trial design and regulatory strategy. From protocol reviews to final analyses, the solution covers a wide array of services including regulatory meeting support, study design assistance, clinical outcome assessment support, and more.

"Our Statistical Consulting Solutions represent a significant step forward in our commitment to empowering our clients with the tools and expertise needed to navigate the complex clinical research landscape," remarked Sam Srivastava, chief executive officer, WCG. "By providing access to our team of seasoned statisticians, we aim to level the playing field, enabling our partners to compete more effectively in the market."

WCG's statisticians serve as scientific partners, collaborating closely with researchers from various disciplines to develop interventions for disease prevention and treatment. With a focus on questioning data and exploring alternative explanations, WCG's experts bring a unique perspective to statistical analysis, ensuring robust and insightful outcomes for clients.

Clients can benefit from a wide range of statistical capabilities, including clinical trial methodology, survival analysis, experimental design, longitudinal data analysis, meta-analysis, real-world evidence analyses. A partnership with WCG also provides insight from its deep expertise in clinical outcome assessment and imaging studies. Whether assisting with early phase studies or providing support for regulatory submissions, WCG's Statistical Consulting Solutions are tailored to meet the diverse needs of the industry.

With extensive experience in joining projects at any phase, WCG's statisticians provide invaluable insights and expertise to optimize study outcomes.

"We recognize the critical role that statistical analysis plays in the success of clinical trials and regulatory submissions," added Srivastava. "With our Statistical Consulting Solutions, we aim to empower our clients with the confidence and expertise needed to drive innovation and advance patient care."

For more information about WCG's Statistical Consulting Solutions, please visit https://www.wcgclinical.com/solutions/statistical-consulting-solutions/.

About WCG

WCG is a global leader of solutions that measurably improve and accelerate clinical research. Biopharmaceutical and medical device companies, contract research organizations (CROs), research institutions, and sites partner with us for our unmatched expertise, data intelligence, and purpose-built technology to make informed decisions and optimize study outcomes, while maintaining the highest standards of human participant protection. WCG raises the bar by pioneering new concepts, reimagining processes, fostering compliance and safety, and empowering those who perform clinical trials to accelerate the delivery of medical therapies and devices that improve lives. For more information, please visit wcgclinical.com or follow us on LinkedIn or X @WCGClinical.

SOURCE WCG