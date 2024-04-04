WCG Launches Total Feasibility for Faster, More Efficient Study Planning & Site Selection

PRINCETON, N.J., April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WCG, the global leader in providing solutions that measurably improve the quality and efficiency of clinical research, today launched Total Feasibility, a new application on WCG's powerful ClinSphere™ technology platform that transforms the site feasibility process.

Built with collaboration, configurability, and speed in mind, this next-generation solution heralds a new era of accelerated clinical study feasibility assessments. With its advanced capabilities, Total Feasibility enables the rapid development of clinical study feasibility questionnaires, more precise matching of sites to a study, reduced redundancy, and faster response times from potential sites.

WCG ClinSphere Total Feasibility has been meticulously designed to alleviate the burdens faced by sites and investigators in the assessment process. Through streamlined data collection, seamless workflows, and automated processes, Total Feasibility delivers quicker results, fosters enhanced collaboration, and unlocks valuable, real-time insights from questionnaire data.

"By streamlining the questionnaires from which sponsors and CROs harness information from all users, we decrease the burden on sites in answering redundant questions," explains Cristin MacDonald, Ph.D., vice president, Client Delivery, WCG. "This promotes better collaboration among sponsors, sites, and investigators, and provides a more efficient process for sponsors to select the best-matched sites for their studies."

"The WCG ClinSphere Total Feasibility solution unlocks data and insights not available from conventional offerings in the market," adds Terri Moench, president, Clinical Research Solutions, WCG. "With Total Feasibility, sponsors and CROs gain actionable insights beyond therapeutic area and indication as users can drill down into specific protocol attributes, thereby enhancing study planning and site identification activities. With this new functionality, WCG becomes a one-stop shop for data-driven decision making in the study planning and site selection processes."

