WCG Launches ClinSphere™ Total Enrollment: An All-New Participant Recruitment and Retention SaaS Solution for Clinical Trials

PRINCETON, N.J., Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WCG, a global leader in providing solutions that measurably improve and accelerate clinical research, today announced the launch of ClinSphere™ Total Enrollment. This software-as-a-service technology is designed to address one of the most critical challenges in clinical research: participant recruitment and retention. Built to empower sponsors and research sites, this innovative solution complements WCG's suite of recruitment and retention offerings and leverages real-time data insights to optimize the participant journey, ensuring trials stay on track and meet their enrollment goals.

Total Enrollment streamlines recruitment and retention programs, offering study teams unparalleled visibility and control over these workstreams. Powered by WCG's ClinSphere technology platform, this solution is designed to simplify participant tracking and reporting with self-service tools and data-driven insights, enabling smarter decisions for more efficient trial management.

"Recruitment and retention have long been major pain points for clinical trials, contributing to costly delays and incomplete data," said Sam Srivastava, chief executive officer, WCG. "Total Enrollment addresses these challenges head-on by providing study teams with a powerful, user-friendly solution to manage recruitment and retention efforts in real-time, improving trial outcomes and accelerating time to market for life-saving treatments."

WCG ClinSphere Total Enrollment was developed with the needs of both sponsors and research sites in mind. For sponsors, the technology offers full visibility into recruitment metrics and retention rates, ensuring they can proactively manage enrollment timelines and address potential bottlenecks. For sites, it simplifies the complexity of tracking participants, providing automated tools that streamline communication, reporting, and participant management.

"Our goal is to equip both sponsors and sites with the tools they need to recruit participants more effectively and keep them engaged throughout the trial process," said Paul Mancinelli, chief technology officer, WCG. "Total Enrollment not only helps accelerate recruitment but also enhances retention by maintaining participant engagement long after enrollment, which is crucial for study success."

