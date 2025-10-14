WCG Unveils 2025 Site Challenges Report to Fuel Clinical Research Transformation

CARY, N.C., Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WCG, a global leader in providing solutions that measurably improve and accelerate clinical research, today announced the release of its highly anticipated 2025 Site Challenges Report, offering exclusive insights into the evolving landscape of clinical trial sites worldwide. This third annual survey-driven report provides actionable recommendations to overcome barriers at sites, create solutions to support site success, and expedite the delivery of transformative therapies for patients.

Drawing on responses from more than 600 research sites across academic medical centers, health systems, hospitals, site networks, and independent sites, the 2025 Site Challenges Report spotlights the top obstacles sites face — including technology adoption, funding pressures, talent retention, and protocol complexity — and highlights solutions and strategies to help drive site success.

"At WCG, we recognize that clinical research sites are the heartbeat of clinical development," remarked Sam Srivastava, chief executive officer, WCG. "Our 2025 Site Challenges Report underscores our steadfast commitment to empowering the industry with the data, insights, and collaborative support needed to ensure sites thrive. By breaking down barriers for sites and fostering connections, we are helping accelerate the development of life-changing therapies — improving outcomes for patients around the globe."

Key findings from this year's report reveal that as research protocols grow increasingly complex, sites remain optimistic but are urgently seeking streamlined processes, integrated technology, and greater operational support. The comprehensive report further details practical recommendations to minimize technology burden, promote site engagement, and unlock new avenues for site growth.

"The insights gathered in our 2025 Site Challenges Report are a roadmap for action," said Sandy Smith, senior vice president, Clinical Solutions & Strategic Partnering, WCG. "By listening to sites, sharing best practices, and proactively delivering solutions, WCG is working hand-in-hand with the wider research community to strengthen site efficiency and elevate trial conduct. When sites run efficiently, the entire ecosystem benefits: trials progress faster, collaboration deepens, and breakthroughs reach patients sooner."

The full WCG 2025 Site Challenges Report contains more than 20 recommendations and insights for sites, sponsors, and CROs, and can be accessed for free on WCG's website. Learn more about the report and its contents at WCG's three-part webinar series beginning Wednesday, Nov. 5. Webinar topics include the complexity of clinical trials, study start-up, and site staffing. Register now.

