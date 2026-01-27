WCG Unveils ClinSphere® Trial IntelX, Raising the Bar for Smarter Trial Designs, Fewer Amendments & Faster Outcomes

CARY, N.C., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WCG, a global leader in providing solutions that measurably improve and accelerate clinical research, today announced the launch of ClinSphere Trial IntelX, a next-generation predictive intelligence solution set to debut at SCOPE 2026. Building on WCG's legacy of innovation and expertise, and powered by more than 80,000 complete protocols and 40,000 operationally benchmarked trials, Trial IntelX™ is redefining how sponsors and CROs plan, design, and execute clinical trials.

Guided by the principle that Knowing Changes Everything, ClinSphere Trial IntelX empowers clinical teams to move from reactive management to proactive foresight. The solution is strengthened by WCG's multidisciplinary experts — including scientists, trialists, regulatory specialists, and clinical engineers — who ensure every insight is both operationally sound and grounded in real‑world experience. By leveraging advanced AI-driven predictive modeling, the solution enables users to anticipate enrollment timelines, mitigate operational risks, and optimize site and country selection — before the first participant is enrolled.

Unlike traditional tools, Trial IntelX seamlessly connects protocol design, operational performance, and real-world outcomes into actionable insights. Users can simulate multiple design scenarios, quantify participant and site burden, and benchmark across therapeutic areas — all within a secure, user-friendly, cloud-based environment integrated with WCG's ClinSphere technology ecosystem.

Key Features:

Agentic AI for Predictive Insight: Delivers deep, explainable predictive correlations for enrollment and performance forecasting, with human-in-the-loop validation and transparent inputs for audit readiness.

Delivers deep, explainable predictive correlations for enrollment and performance forecasting, with human-in-the-loop validation and transparent inputs for audit readiness. Participant and Site Burden Scoring: Pinpoints friction points such as visit intensity, training requirements, and logistics, enabling teams to refine criteria and processes that unintentionally exclude participants.

Pinpoints friction points such as visit intensity, training requirements, and logistics, enabling teams to refine criteria and processes that unintentionally exclude participants. Adaptive, Data-Driven Design: Predictive enrollment forecasting and operational risk alerts support adaptive methodologies, allowing teams to preplan adaptations and adjust assumptions as evidence emerges.

Predictive enrollment forecasting and operational risk alerts support adaptive methodologies, allowing teams to preplan adaptations and adjust assumptions as evidence emerges. Explainable AI + Expert Oversight: Combines advanced analytics with WCG expert review, ensuring decisions are both data-driven and defensible.

Combines advanced analytics with WCG expert review, ensuring decisions are both data-driven and defensible. Portfolio Optimization Module: Enables cross-study benchmarking for strategic investment decisions, supporting decision-making and derisking execution with intelligence drawn from industry-wide datasets.

"At WCG, our mission is to improve lives by accelerating research, together," said Sam Srivastava, chief executive officer, WCG. "ClinSphere Trial IntelX represents a transformative leap forward in trial optimization. By translating complex data into clear foresight, we enable sponsors to design trials that are more precise, efficient, and streamlined, helping life-changing therapies reach patients sooner."

WCG also announced that Syneos Health is the first customer to adopt Trial IntelX.

"Trial IntelX's participant and site burden scoring, combined with WCG's operational benchmarks, gives our teams an additional data source to assess feasibility and select the right sites globally with greater confidence," remarked Tammy D'Lugin-Monroe, senior vice president, head, Trial Enablement Solutions, Syneos Health.

ClinSphere Trial IntelX is more than a tool, it is a strategic partner for accelerating timelines, reducing costly amendments, and improving trial success rates. With predictive foresight at their fingertips, users can design with confidence, launch quickly, and deliver better outcomes for patients worldwide.

To learn more about how ClinSphere Trial IntelX is transforming clinical research, visit https://www.wcgclinical.com/technologies/trial-intelx/. For a live demo, join us at booth 901 at SCOPE 2026. Won't be at SCOPE? Register for our upcoming webinar, Tuesday, Feb. 24 at 11 a.m. EST for a virtual demo and the chance to ask live questions of our subject matter experts.

About WCG

WCG is at the forefront of accelerating clinical research worldwide, serving as the trusted and preferred partner to biopharmaceutical and medical device companies, contract research organizations (CROs), research institutions, and site partners. Offering a unique combination of expertise, next-generation data and insights, and tech-enabled solutions, WCG reduces complexity and optimizes study operations and outcomes while maintaining the highest standards of human participant protection. For nearly 60 years, WCG has maintained a relentless commitment to efficiency, safety, and impact, empowering clinical trials to deliver life-improving therapies swiftly. For more information, please visit wcgclinical.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE WCG