WCL Launches Industry-First Digital Treaty Placement Platform in Bermuda

LONDON, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Web Connectivity Limited (WCL), a Zywave company, announced the successful launch of its enhanced platform for Treaty risk placement in Bermuda, marking a major milestone in the digital transformation of the reinsurance market.

Developed in close collaboration with leading RI brokers and reinsurers, the WCL enabledPlacing platform streamlines the submission process by consolidating treaty submissions from multiple brokers into a single, standardised interface for underwriters, utilizing ACORD Standards. This initiative provides new efficiencies for underwriters interacting with the proliferation of bespoke broking platforms, which can complicate downstream underwriting workflows in accessing risk data and managing submission files.

The platform went live last week for Ark Bermuda and Vantage Risk, in conjunction with AON's Reinsurance business, who are pioneering this new operating model for processing digital Treaty placements. "Having an end-to-end solution from placing through settlement has been a long-term goal of the industry," said Troy Hughes, Global Director of eCommerce at Aon. "This initiative represents a great achievement toward a true data-first marketplace that empowers insurer clients with more real-time insights, greater transparency and improved efficiency when optimizing reinsurance placements."

The launch follows a successful pilot project that began in March 2025 and included additional participation from Lockton Re, RenaissanceRe, and others.

"The successful pilot in 2025, and our recent go-live, represent a significant step toward creating a truly digital marketplace in Bermuda," said James Willison, Managing Director of WCL. "We've worked closely with brokers and carriers on the island to deliver digital accounting, settlement, and claims solutions—and this new platform answers a clear need for a simplified, digital way to access and manage risk submissions."

The enabledPlacing platform offers:

A single user interface for reinsurers to view and interact with broker submissions

Automated ingestion of large modeling files without the need to download from broker systems

Standardised data formats based on ACORD GRLC ePlacing standards

A consistent, scalable process for all parties involved

The initiative has been widely welcomed by the Bermuda market. Additional brokers, including Lockton Re, are scheduled to onboard by early 2026, with RenaissanceRe also joining in due course. WCL are hosting a 'From Vision to Reality' roundtable in Bermuda on 5 November where this solution will be presented back to the community and the onboarding of the second cohort of market participants will commence.

"This is a proud moment for our team and the market," said Casey Chlebek, Head of Underwriting Operations from Ark Bermuda. "We've worked hard to bring this vision to life, and we're excited to be at the forefront of this industry-first initiative."

WCL's digital placing journey began with a series of roundtables in 2024, where stakeholders across the Bermuda market expressed strong interest in a unified digital solution. The momentum for a new operating platform was clear, with over 70% of participants supporting an aggregation platform and 90% sharing they were ready to begin the journey.

"Placing is the next digital frontier, requiring transformation in technology and process alike," said Clarissa Montecillo, Managing Director – UK, ACORD. "We are proud to provide the ACORD community and the global (re)insurance market with the data standards to provide that foundation for a truly interconnected digital ecosystem."

This launch marks the beginning of a new era for reinsurance in Bermuda—one defined by efficiency, collaboration, and innovation.

About Web Connectivity Limited (WCL)

Web Connectivity Limited (WCL), part of Zywave, provides messaging software and services for the insurance industry. Its solutions enable straight-through processing of placing, accounting, claims and other transactions. WCL helps carriers and brokers reduce operational friction, improve data quality, and increase efficiency. Learn more at www.webconnectivityltd.com.

About Zywave

Zywave empowers insurers and brokers to drive profitable growth and thrive in today's escalating risk landscape. Only Zywave delivers a powerful Performance Multiplier, bringing together transformative, ecosystem-wide capabilities to amplify impact across data, processes, people and customer experiences. More than 15,000 insurers, MGAs, agencies and brokerages trust Zywave to sharpen risk assessment, strengthen client relationships and enhance operations. Additional information can be found at www.zywave.com.

