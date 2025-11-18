Zywave Announces 2026 Lineup of Insurance Industry Events

Thought leadership events bring industry expertise from around the globe, facilitate networking

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zywave, a leading insurtech provider, has announced its 2026 lineup of thought leadership events. Acclaimed for rich content and extensive networking opportunities, this event series brings together top experts to tackle the industry's biggest challenges, fuel organic growth, and guide attendees through an escalating risk trajectory while exploring how emerging technologies like agentic AI are shaping the future of insurance.

"Our ultimate goal is to help insurers grow more profitably and help brokers increase premium in fast-changing coverage areas while also enabling insurance buyers to have better renewals. By bringing together insurance counterparties, customers, and competitors for a single day of thoughtful discussion about the opportunities and challenges, we're facilitating marketplace innovation," said Jeff Cohen, senior vice president at Zywave. "And when you put all these practice leaders in a room to explain the issues, the networking opportunities are a fabulous byproduct."

In 2025, Zywave hosted more than 1,900 attendees and 175 speakers across five in-person events covering the latest casualty, cyber, and digital distribution topics. For each, Zywave convenes an advisory board comprised of respected industry experts who plan the content and agenda to ensure topics are timely, relevant, and bring maximum value to attendees.

Zywave's 2026 thought leadership events will include:

Casualty Insights Conference – NYC – March 5, 2026

Keynote by Dave Obenauer, CEO, CRC Group

Zywave's Casualty Insights Conference is the premier insurance industry event addressing today's casualty risk management and insurance issues. Now in its 16th year, this conference brings together risk managers, brokers, underwriters, claims professionals, reinsurers, and attorneys to share expert knowledge on market trends, significant legal developments, emerging exposures, and managing risk in an evolving liability landscape.

Cyber Risk Insights Conference – London – April 22, 2026

Keynote by Tracy-Lee Kus, CEO, Global Broking Centre, Aon

This acclaimed conference is back for the 14th year with a single-day, multi-track event in London. The event will focus on the latest cyber risk and insurance issues facing risk managers, CISOs, CROs, brokers, insurers, and reinsurers in the United Kingdom and beyond. This day of learning and networking offers a global perspective on market trends as well as the cyber threat and regulatory environment.

Cyber Risk Awards Gala – NYC – June 11, 2026

Known as the leading networking event on the cyber calendar, Zywave's 13th annual Cyber Risk Awards gala dinner honors the cyber market's top performers – as selected and voted on by their peers – in a variety of individual and company-level categories.

Digital Distribution Insights – NYC – September 9, 2026

For the second annual Digital Distribution Insights Conference, Zywave brings together capacity providers and brokers to challenge the distribution status quo and showcase premium growth strategies that work. This conference highlights proven methods to increase sales and reduce friction throughout the insurance ecosystem. Be a part of this exciting event to gain insight into driving successful premium growth and forging the path to the future for brokers, insurers, and their clients.

Cyber Risk Insights Conference – NYC – Fall 2026

The acclaimed Cyber Risk Insights Conference series returns for its 15th year. This hallmark event for cyber risk professionals and insurance buyers has become known for its stellar content, expert speakers, and opportunities to connect. This day of learning and networking draws attendees from throughout the global cyber ecosystem and offers the most up-to-the-minute insights on cyber threats, regulatory and legal trends, insurance market conditions, and risk quantification.

For 2026 conferences, risk managers, full-time insurance buyers, and CISOs are invited to register at no charge. For more information and to register for Zywave's thought leadership events, visit: https://www.zywave.com/zywave-events/

About Zywave

Zywave leads the insurtech industry, driving profitable growth and empowering its partners to thrive in today's escalating risk landscape. Delivering a powerful Performance Multiplier, we bring together transformative capabilities to amplify impact across data, processes, people, and customer experiences. Additional information can be found at www.zywave.com

Contact:

Jill Kempka

[email protected]

+1.414.918.0511

SOURCE Zywave