WCTractor Kubota Acquires Virnau Sealy Tractor

SEALY, Texas, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WCTractor, an award-winning Kubota dealership group serving Central Texas and the Brazos Valley region, has purchased the assets of W.A. Virnau and Sons, commonly known as Virnau Sealy Tractor. With the acquisition, WCTractor adds a sixth Kubota location to its group that will serve the Sealy, Texas, area and the communities of rapidly expanding western Houston.

WCTractor Kubota Logo

"Since 1961, Virnau Sealy Tractor has been a cornerstone dealership of the Sealy, Texas, community," President Chris Wackman said. "Their reputation as an industry leader fits perfectly with our 'best-in-class' approach. We are excited to couple their talented team members with our expanded capabilities."

WCTractor will continue to offer Kubota tractor, hay and turf products in Sealy and will add Kubota construction equipment to the location. Additionally, WCTractor plans to bring a full line of Kubota rental equipment to the Sealy market.

For over 82 years, WCTractor has remained family-owned and operated. Evolving from a single store New Holland dealer, the company's service area now stretches from I-35 to the Louisiana border. Locations include Brenham (three locations), Navasota, Bryan, Temple, Waco, Dayton and now its second location in Sealy.

The company specializes in Kubota products in addition to New Holland, Kawasaki powersports and an assortment of premium turf and implement products. For details, please contact Chris Wackman at (979) 836-4591.

Related Images

wctractor-logo.jpg

WCTractor Logo

WCTractor Kubota Logo

SOURCE WCTractor