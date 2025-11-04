LONDON, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hola Prime , one of the world's fastest-growing global trading companies, has launched its boldest brand campaign yet: " We Are Traders ." More than a marketing push, this campaign is a global movement to honor traders, reshape perceptions, and unite a community often overlooked in mainstream recognition.

We Are Traders: Hola Prime’s New Brand Campaign Puts Traders First Worldwide #WeAreTraders

In a world where professions like technology, medicine and education are celebrated, trading rarely commands the same admiration. This is despite the extraordinary skill it demands. With "We Are Traders," Hola Prime is changing that narrative. This campaign celebrates trading not just as a profession but as an identity, a discipline and a way of life.

"Trading isn't just what we do, it's who we are," said Himanshu Chandel, Marketing Director at Hola Prime. "Hola Prime is built by traders who understand the markets and the challenges traders face throughout their journey. With our 'We Are Traders' campaign, we are reaffirming that Hola Prime is not just a prop firm providing capital. We are traders ourselves, building solutions for traders' challenges that were long ignored by the rest."

The campaign shines a spotlight on the extraordinary blend of skills traders master daily. These include technical analysis, mathematics, behavioral science, risk management and relentless discipline. By highlighting these, Hola Prime seeks to reposition trading as one of the most dynamic, demanding and rewarding pursuits of our time.

Founded by Somesh Kapuria, a financial expert with decades of market experience, Hola Prime has consistently redefined what traders can expect from a prop firm. From 1-hour payouts and daily price transparency reports to trader-first rules, Hola Prime has turned long-standing industry frustrations into solutions. This has been possible only because Hola Prime was created by traders, people who share the same journey.

The "We Are Traders" campaign will roll out across LATAM, MENAT, Asia, the U.S. and Europe beginning November 2025. It will feature cinematic digital films, powerful social storytelling and real trader narratives from across the globe. Designed as a cultural movement and a brand statement, it aims to inspire pride, unite the trading community and ensure that from Wall Street to home offices, traders everywhere can boldly say: "We Are Traders."

For campaign updates, visit www.holaprime.com or follow the global conversation at #WeAreTraders.

About Hola Prime

Hola Prime is a leading global proprietary trading firm with a strong presence in the UK, Hong Kong, Cyprus, Dubai, and India. Renowned for its commitment to transparency, Hola Prime serves prop traders across 175+ countries, offering access to multiple trading instruments. The firm is dedicated to empowering traders with real-time risk management, advanced technological infrastructure, and a secure trading environment. Committed to fairness and trust, Hola Prime ensures seamless payouts, robust compliance, and a reliable trading experience. With multiple trading platforms and a focus on bringing freshness to the prop trading industry, Hola Prime is redefining the future of trading.

Contact

PR & Partnerships

Manya Bhardwaj

HolaPrime

[email protected]



Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2812210/Hola_Prime_We_are_traders_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2812211/Hola_Prime_We_are_Traders_2.jpg

SOURCE Hola Prime