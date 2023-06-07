We did it again! Lenox Advisors celebrates 7 Years of Great Place to Work

NEW YORK, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At Lenox Advisors, we aim to protect and preserve the financial security of our clients. We know this incredible work wouldn't be possible without our people, which is why we are thrilled to share that Lenox has been recognized as a Great Place to Work® for the seventh consecutive year!

This esteemed recognition is based entirely on what our employees say about their experience working at Lenox. This year, 90% of our employees said it's a great place to work, citing our fantastic culture and team as the core contributors.

Thanks to our amazing people, Lenox Advisors is proud to have earned Great Place to Work® Certification™ for the 7th year in a row!

President & Chief Operating Officer Greg Large, says that "being recognized as a Great Place to Work is a fantastic acknowledgment of the amazing people-first culture we have built over the years. We care about each other and enjoy spending time together and building strong relationships, which drives great collaboration with our team and clients. Well done, Team Lenox!"

The Results Speak for Themselves!

We're incredibly proud of the community culture we've developed over the years, and the following top statements from our people agree that we're a Great Place to Work.

99% said people here are treated fairly regardless of sexual orientation.

98% said this is a physically safe place to work.

97% said they are able to take time off work when they think it's necessary.

95% said people care about each other here.

95% said management is honest and ethical in its business practices.

To learn more about Lenox Advisor's corporate values, visit Lenox Advisor's Great Places to Work profile.

We're Hiring

To join the Lenox Advisors team, look at our career opportunities, and stay connected with us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Lenox Advisors

Driven by the notion of what is best for you, Lenox Advisors builds custom solutions that integrate the financial needs of emerging affluent and other individuals with high net-worth, their families and corporate clients. As your advocate, we take the time to deeply understand your goals and values, informing our dynamic strategies to help protect and preserve your wealth. More information can be found at www.lenoxadvisors.com.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place to Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

