We Fight this American Diabetes Month for the Over 37 million Americans Living with Diabetes

Nov. 14, 2023

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On this World Diabetes Day, the American Diabetes Association® (ADA), the world's leading diabetes organization, brings to light the "We Fight" theme. Throughout November, which is American Diabetes Month®, the ADA is highlighting advancements in diabetes technology and treatments, the challenges people living with diabetes face daily, and the ADA's continued fight to prevent and cure diabetes and improve the lives of all people impacted by diabetes.

Join us in the fight against diabetes this American Diabetes Month®.
We Fight to end diabetes.

Diabetes has become the fastest-growing chronic disease in the world and the most expensive in the United States. More than 37 million people have diabetes in the United States, with many unaware that they're living with the condition. Today, diabetes causes more deaths than breast cancer and AIDS combined. And in November alone, 116,500 Americans will be diagnosed with diabetes, and sadly, 23,500 Americans will lose their lives to diabetes-related illness.

Every 23 seconds, someone is newly diagnosed with diabetes in the U.S. Many people living with prediabetes or diabetes may experience an initial shock after their diagnosis, worrying about costs, care, and how day-to-day life will change as they learn to manage it.

"While this is American Diabetes Month, it's not a time to celebrate. Diabetes is an urgent epidemic, and the American Diabetes Association is committed to continuing our fight to improve the lives of all people impacted by diabetes," said Chuck Henderson, CEO of the ADA. "People are invited to join us in improving education and care for all impacted by diabetes. The ultimate goal is to end diabetes for good, and until then we won't stop fighting."

Visit diabetes.org/WeFight to learn more and share your story on social using #AmericanDiabetesMonth #WeFightDiabetes.

About the American Diabetes Association
The American Diabetes Association (ADA) is the nation's leading voluntary health organization fighting to bend the curve on the diabetes epidemic and help people living with diabetes thrive. For 83 years, the ADA has driven discovery and research to treat, manage, and prevent diabetes while working relentlessly for a cure. Through advocacy, program development, and education we aim to improve the quality of life for the over 133 million Americans living with diabetes or prediabetes. Diabetes has brought us together. What we do next will make us Connected for Life®. To learn more or to get involved, visit us at diabetes.org or call 1-800-DIABETES (1-800-342-2383). Join the fight with us on Facebook (American Diabetes Association), Spanish Facebook (Asociación Americana de la Diabetes), LinkedIn (American Diabetes Association), Twitter (@AmDiabetesAssn), and Instagram (@AmDiabetesAssn). 

Contact:  Virginia Cramer, (703) 253-4927
[email protected]

