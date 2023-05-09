We invite you to 2023 Itaú Day

News provided by

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.

May 09, 2023, 13:23 ET

SÃO PAULO, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In this 100% digital meeting, investors and analysts may submit their questions to the executives, who will clarify their doubts and provide updates on the results and the progress of the strategic goals.

Register and submit your question: https://mailerurl.mziq.com/ls/click?upn=9C1nDCSTDIGQBf5S24-2FV9MfXkM01GVbwwNcGdqcIVWbORsaZLiwuvsWTylp2zK08YJAIVjN3ueF9HSEc5W3xWm2zdlaVasEBHx5sWvdbwq4-3DQK4f_Em-2F6Tn53n3Yn4GGACh3l5uumANxuudam8LuKVMsf9ygRiDMjTFGewqB-2BvNuxCtPuhckeJAbuW3JExIhELwkr3gS5W6T2wkGqoh-2Ful9MGp7YnIl5cD6OaNuCEHzC1wSEmNdJRPl0lXtreAoM0GIGIEpuycW1niQRFlrEOGul-2Fuiop3itTElNvF70Vyqj9e9aC9tx5UsEPPSCxjL-2Bag8dCZOpRu8a-2Busfoqq2u5yXL0h590revyxqkfnDDcd-2BpUPLaRYM2aGWhoxBdQmboy38WUVZxa77R7yhis5Ej8i7pgRiaYJK5oq2HRPJqxV-2Bpdc8bGLl7USKFAHa8TcnFvCmsunBI2k3mt-2FwhDNZQHrcdQ2ZGF9vdPnQkGYdR7D5KO0msRlcBEIH9h2NXiiMQoVMx-2FDW-2B9BDaM23sSnYd5TxoCxYOPqv-2FvLWqrBcyBqpPfxjecFW1c5nknWQM52B9G1I-2B4g-3D-3D 

June 15th
From 8 a.m to
10h30 a.m (EDT) 

Participants
Pedro Moreira Salles and Roberto Setubal
Co-chairmen of the Board of Directors

Milton Maluhy Filho
CEO

All members of the Executive Committee 

Visit our website for further information: itau.com.br/relações-com-investidores/en/

CONTACT: 
Itaú Unibanco – Comunicação Corporativa
Telefone: (11) 5019-8880 / 8881
E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.

Also from this source

Convidamos você para o Itaú Day 2023

ITAÚ UNIBANCO - Announcement to the Market - Information on the 2023 1st quarter result

Explore

More news releases in similar topics