We Sell Restaurants Experiences Record Growth and Expansion in 2022 with Continued Momentum for 2023

Nation's Largest & Only Restaurant Business Broker Franchise doubled in size in 2022 in both franchise units and system sales, Aims to Reach 90 Franchisees and 107 Territories by 2030

PALM COAST, Fla., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- We Sell Restaurants, the nation's leading and only business broker franchise focused on restaurants, plans to add 10 franchisees in 2023 by targeting former and current owners of restaurant and hospitality businesses. Already off to a strong start, We Sell Restaurants has five territories sold and opening by April.

We Sell Restaurants was founded by Robin and Eric Gagnon, who have decades of combined experience selling restaurants. With deep financial, branding and marketing experience in restaurants, and small and big business, We Sell Restaurants leadership took the fragmented brokerage market and built a specialized practice for selling only restaurants with a systemic approach never before seen in the industry.

"For those who enjoy the restaurant and hospitality industry but are ready for a new approach beyond food franchises, We Sell Restaurants offers a unique franchise opportunity," said Robin Gagnon, CEO & Co-Founder of We Sell Restaurants. "We are attracting franchise partners to our brand who are excited by the idea of experiencing the restaurant business with banker's hours, and who want to help others realize the American Dream of restaurant ownership, love people, want to support their communities and create a great lifestyle for themselves and their families."

We Sell Restaurants was founded by Robin and Eric Gagnon, who have decades of combined experience selling restaurants. With deep financial, branding and marketing experience in restaurants, and small and big business, We Sell Restaurants leadership took the fragmented brokerage market and built a specialized practice for selling only restaurants with a systemic approach never before seen in the industry. Today, We Sell Restaurants is a vibrant and innovative company that operates in 45 states nationwide and delivers on the founder's vision to Sell More Restaurants Than Anyone Else. PERIOD.

2022 was a year of milestones for We Sell Restaurants, including:

Doubling the unit count of its franchise base and doubling revenue on transactions turning in a performance that outperformed the marketplace ( as reported by BizBuySell ) by 25 percentage points in unit count of restaurants sold over the prior year. In addition, We Sell Restaurants was named to the INC5000 list of fastest-growing private brands in America for this performance.

( ) by 25 percentage points in unit count of restaurants sold over the prior year. In addition, We Sell Restaurants was named to the INC5000 list of fastest-growing private brands in America for this performance. Awarding a dozen new franchises in 15 territories in 2021.

Exceeding the combined sales for the franchise system over 2021 by 101.8 percent.

A record 100 percent of its franchisees stated they would make the decision again , landing We Sell Restaurants in the top 25 overall in franchise satisfaction in the Franchise Business Review annual survey.

, landing We Sell Restaurants in the top 25 overall in franchise satisfaction in the annual survey. Making significant capital investments in the brand ahead of its growth. An entire code rewrite of its BOSS (Broker's Operations and Sales System) was funded last year to support the brand's continuing operations. The BOSS is the proprietary software of We Sell Restaurants allowing the franchisor to manage functions, such as listing inventory, reports, and royalties so franchisees can manage their entire business online, receive leads and track data in a single platform.

An entire code rewrite of its BOSS (Broker's Operations and Sales System) was funded last year to support the brand's continuing operations. The BOSS is the proprietary software of We Sell Restaurants allowing the franchisor to manage functions, such as listing inventory, reports, and royalties so franchisees can manage their entire business online, receive leads and track data in a single platform. Expanded its leadership team in 2022 and early 2023 with the addition of Rob Morrison as Franchise Implementation Office and Brent Greenwood as Director of Franchise Sales. Both joined the leadership team with many years of franchise brand and restaurant transfer experience.

with the addition of as Franchise Implementation Office and as Director of Franchise Sales. Both joined the leadership team with many years of franchise brand and restaurant transfer experience. Approaching $250 million in listing inventory with the largest count of restaurants for sale anywhere online.

New franchise partners work directly with We Sell Restaurants leadership over a 30-day onboarding and training process, including a practicum and webinar series on its developed, proprietary software tool and the nation's most advanced web platform for business brokerage. Additional support includes access to propriety technology, traditional and digital marketing initiatives, and ongoing training with Mastermind sessions for brainstorming, education, peer accountability and support to sharpen business and personal skills and help achieve success.

Franchise partner training also includes the Certified Restaurant Broker program. After completing this program, franchise partners become Certified Restaurant Brokers, a respected credential in the industry for expert understanding in the practice of business brokerage for restaurants.

We Sell Restaurants is currently seeking single and multi-unit operator franchise partners to join the brand and its planned expansion to reach 90 franchise partners and 107 territories by 2030. Franchisees are not required to have prior restaurant experience, but sales experience and an entrepreneurial spirit are preferred. The initial investment requirement ranges from $70,625 - $105,400.

"It was a standout year on many fronts in 2022 and the momentum is continuing. With low overhead, no employees and no supply chain, We Sell Restaurants franchise partners can open their business within 60 days after signing the franchise agreement," said Eric Gagnon, President and Co-Founder of We Sell Restaurants. "With oversight, support, training and unmatched, industry leading and proprietary technology, a We Sell Restaurants franchise business is lucrative, easily scalable and can be run without being full-time behind a desk using the brand's propriety software programs for lead generation and deal closures – it's a business with freedom."

For more information on franchise opportunities, visit www.wesellrestaurants.com/franchise .

About We Sell Restaurants

We Sell Restaurants is the nation's largest business broker franchise focused exclusively on the sale of restaurants, with 20 years of experience in helping buy, sell and lease hospitality locations. We Sell Restaurants and its franchisees have sold thousands of restaurants across the country and maintain a listing inventory of more than $200 million online at their powerhouse restaurant for sale marketplace , including independent and restaurant franchises for sale. We Sell Restaurants is offering franchise opportunities for their brand in select market areas. For more information, visit www.wesellrestaurants.com .

Media Contact: Greg Avdoian, Fishman Public Relations, (847) 945-1300, [email protected]

SOURCE We Sell Restaurants