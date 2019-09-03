Weakness in China Suppressed Data Center Switch Market Growth in 2Q 2019, According to Dell'Oro Group

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent report by Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for information about the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT industries, weakness in China suppressed Data Center Switch market growth in 2Q 2019. The report also revealed that Cisco is the new leader in 100 GE revenue, while Arista continues to lead in 100 GE shipments.

"Data Center switch market revenue in China declined for the first time in more than five years, due to a slowdown in spending from both Cloud Service Providers (SPs) as well as enterprises," said Sameh Boujelbene, Senior Director at Dell'Oro Group. "Also, the U.S. government's actions pertaining to Huawei have created some pause in China market demand. In contrast, data center switch market revenue in North America managed to grow despite a slowdown in spending by major Cloud SPs, Most of the slowdown was driven by reduced server purchases while data center switches performed well. Large enterprises also contributed to the growth in North America as they accelerated their 100 GE adoption and helped Cisco emerge as the new leader in 100 GE revenue in 2Q 2019," added Boujelbene.

Additional highlights from the Ethernet Switch – Data Center 2Q 2019 Quarterly Report:

H3C gained more than 3 points of revenue share Y/Y in China

All speeds were down Y/Y in shipments and revenue; except 25, 50, 100 and 400 GE.

About the Report

The Dell'Oro Group Ethernet Switch – Data Center Quarterly Report offers a detailed view of the market, including Ethernet switches for server access, server aggregation and data center core. (Software is addressed separately.) The report contains in-depth market and vendor-level information on manufacturers' revenue; ports shipped; average selling prices for both Modular and Fixed Managed and Unmanaged Ethernet Switches (1000 Mbps,10, 25, 40, 50, 100, 200, and 400 GE); and regional breakouts. To purchase these reports, please contact us by email at dgsales@delloro.com.

About Dell'Oro Group

Dell'Oro Group is a market research firm that specializes in strategic competitive analysis in the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT markets. Our firm provides in-depth quantitative data and qualitative analysis to facilitate critical, fact-based business decisions. For more information, contact Dell'Oro Group at +1.650.622.9400 or visit www.delloro.com.

