Wealth Access and Candescent Partner to Activate Connected Wealth Intelligence for Financial Institutions

Collaboration Helps Banks Unify Fragmented Data and Serve Clients Holistically to Reclaim Wealth Relationships Currently Being Lost to Competitors

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealth Access, the Connected Intelligence Platform that enables financial institutions to See As One, today announced a strategic partnership with Candescent, a leading Intelligent Banking platform serving more than 1,300 banks and credit unions. The partnership gives financial institutions a direct path to solve one of the most persistent and costly problems in retail banking: clients who bank with an institution for decades and still move their wealth somewhere else.

Industry data highlights a clear opportunity for financial institutions. Research from the American Bankers Association found that while nearly 60% of U.S. households hold investment accounts, institutions capture only 4% of those accounts from their own customers. In many cases, this gap stems from fragmented data. Digital banking teams and wealth teams operate on separate systems, limiting visibility into the full client relationship. As a result, everyday digital interactions often lack the context needed to support timely, informed conversations that could strengthen long‑term relationships.

"Banks and credit unions have spent years investing in digital experiences that look great but don't know enough about the client to truly serve them," said David Benskin, Founder and CEO of Wealth Access. "The wealth opportunity sitting inside most banks' own customer bases is enormous, and most of it goes uncaptured because the teams and the data that could act on it are disconnected from the moment of engagement. What we're building with Candescent is the connection between those two things. When the digital channel finally sees the whole client, the conversation changes. And when the conversation changes, relationships deepen and revenue follows."

Through this partnership, Wealth Access and Candescent will work together to support a more connected, insight‑driven approach across the client experience. By aligning intelligence across banking and wealth relationships, institutions can create more relevant engagement, moving beyond one‑size‑fits‑all campaigns toward interactions informed by a clearer understanding of each customer or member's financial picture.

"Relationships are built through consistent, informed interactions over time," said Victoria Lubnik, Head of Partnerships at Wealth Access. "By partnering with Candescent, we're helping financial institutions bring greater insight into the digital banking experience, supporting more relevant engagement and stronger, long‑term wealth relationships."

About Wealth Access

Wealth Access is the Connected Intelligence Platform for banks and credit unions and wealth management firms. The company unifies fragmented banking, wealth, and trust data into a single, trusted view, enabling institutions to connect systems, align teams, and serve clients with clarity. By delivering one source of truth across the enterprise, Wealth Access helps financial institutions deepen relationships, uncover growth opportunities, and operate more efficiently.

Founded in Nashville, Tennessee, Wealth Access partners with leading financial institutions across the country to power more connected wealth experiences. For more information, visit www.wealthaccess.com.

About Candescent

Candescent is defining the era of Intelligent Banking for banks and credit unions. Through its cloud-native Intelligent Banking Platform, Candescent enables institutions to unify data, channels, and real-time intelligence to deliver differentiated experiences, accelerate growth, and deepen customer and member relationships across account opening, consumer and business banking, and digital and branch experiences. Candescent serves more than 1,300 banks and credit unions representing over 30 million registered users. For more information, visit www.candescent.com.

SOURCE Wealth Access