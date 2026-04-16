Wealth Enhancement Announces Acquisition of FullCircle Wealth, an Independent RIA with Over $268 Million in Client Assets

This partnership brings Wealth Enhancement's total client assets to more than $141.9 billion.

MINNEAPOLIS, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealth Enhancement, a national independent wealth management firm dedicated to enriching clients' lives, announced it has acquired FullCircle Wealth, an independent RIA in Dallas, Texas. The team of one advisor and two support staff is led by Brent Sikes, Principal Partner, and manages over $268 million in client assets.

Jeff Dekko, Chief Executive Officer of Wealth Enhancement, said, "Brent Sikes approaches financial planning by starting with people, not just the numbers, helping clients get clear on what really matters in their lives and then shaping their wealth around those priorities. That kind of intentional, purpose-driven work is why we're confident FullCircle Wealth will be a strong partner."

Founded in 2012, FullCircle Wealth provides comprehensive wealth management services, including financial planning, tax mitigation strategies, wealth transfer planning, and investment and insurance guidance to clients in the greater Dallas market. The firm primarily serves business owners, technology professionals, C-suite executives, and multi-generational families, as well as individuals navigating major life transitions such as divorce or widowhood.

Brent Sikes said, "After 28 years in the industry, the core of my practice centers around the idea of 'winning by not losing.' I enjoy helping my clients make thoughtful decisions that protect what matters most over time through providing discipline and long-term perspective. Partnering with Wealth Enhancement allows me to continue that work with greater resources and support for my clients."

Jim Cahn, Chief Strategy Officer of Wealth Enhancement, said, "FullCircle Wealth represents a strong strategic fit as we continue expanding in key growth markets like Dallas. Brent has built a differentiated practice serving business owners and families with complex needs, and this partnership reflects our disciplined approach to M&A - aligning with firms where we can enhance capabilities, support continued growth, and preserve what makes them successful."

The acquisition closed on April 15, 2026.

For more information about partnering with Wealth Enhancement, visit: https://www.wealthenhancement.com/partner-with-us.

About Wealth Enhancement

Wealth Enhancement is an independent wealth management firm with an endless passion for enriching the lives of our clients. We continually seek to perfect our craft of personalized financial planning with our team-based Roundtable™ and UniFi processes that go far beyond the standard approach. We proudly provide tailored financial plans and investment management services to serve the unique needs of our clients from over 189 offices - and growing - nationwide. Since 1997, Wealth Enhancement has tirelessly raised the standard of wealth management with specialized knowledge and more attentive service that helps every client craft their future. For more information, please visit www.wealthenhancement.com.

Advisory services offered through Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, LLC, a registered investment advisor. Securities offered through Wealth Enhancement Brokerage Services, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

Wealth Enhancement and its registered investment advisor, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, had $141.6 billion in client assets, including $4.8 billion in brokerage assets with Wealth Enhancement Brokerage Services as of March 31, 2026. FullCircle Wealth had approximately $268 million in client assets as of November 30, 2025. With the addition of FullCircle Wealth, Wealth Enhancement will have more than $141.9 billion in client advisory, trust, and brokerage assets, including $5.4 billion in assets with Advisory Solutions Group, LLC, a registered investment advisor.

Media Contacts

Marianne Gebhardt

Sr Marketing Communications Manager

[email protected]

Prosek Partners, on behalf of Wealth Enhancement

[email protected]

SOURCE Wealth Enhancement