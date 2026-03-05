Wealth Enhancement Announces Acquisition of Advisor Team from TFB Advisors with over $1.2 Billion in Client Assets

This partnership marks Wealth Enhancement's first location in Kansas and brings the firm's total client assets to more than $143.8 billion.

MINNEAPOLIS, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealth Enhancement, a national independent wealth management firm dedicated to enriching clients' lives, announced it has acquired an advisor team from TFB Advisors in Overland Park, Kansas. The team of six advisors and four support staff is led by Josh Selzer, J.D., Tim Gaigals, CFP®, and Daniel Dolan, ChFC®, CLU®, and manages over $1.2 billion in client assets.

Jeff Dekko, Chief Executive Officer of Wealth Enhancement, said, "We are thrilled to welcome this outstanding team to Wealth Enhancement. Their leaders bring a combined 73 years of experience. Partnering with the team allows us to support their growth while enabling them to offer enhanced services that help clients achieve their financial goals."

The former TFB advisor team provides holistic wealth building services, including financial planning, investment management, retirement income planning, and estate preservation. They have deep experience serving high‑net‑worth individuals, business owners, hospitals and hospital systems, and dental practices. Going forward, the group will operate as The Archer Team at Wealth Enhancement.

Josh Selzer said, "Joining Wealth Enhancement allows us to elevate the level of service we provide to our clients by offering a truly comprehensive suite of solutions - from sophisticated tax strategies and estate planning to diversified investment options that leverage national resources. What excites us most is aligning with a firm that shares our unwavering fiduciary focus: always putting clients' interests first."

Jim Cahn, Chief Strategy Officer of Wealth Enhancement, said, "With our latest partnership, we have now established our first office location in the state of Kansas. We look forward to expanding our presence and delivering deeper value to clients in this new market."

The acquisition closed on February 27, 2026. Houlihan Lokey served as the advisor in the deal.

For more information about partnering with Wealth Enhancement, visit: https://www.wealthenhancement.com/partner-with-us.

About Wealth Enhancement

Wealth Enhancement is an independent wealth management firm with an endless passion for enriching the lives of our clients. We continually seek to perfect our craft of personalized financial planning with our team-based Roundtable™ and UniFi processes that go far beyond the standard approach. We proudly provide tailored financial plans and investment management services to serve the unique needs of our clients from over 182 offices - and growing - nationwide. Since 1997, Wealth Enhancement has tirelessly raised the standard of wealth management with specialized knowledge and more attentive service that helps every client craft their future. For more information, please visit www.wealthenhancement.com.

Advisory services offered through Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, LLC (WEAS), a registered investment advisor. Securities offered through Wealth Enhancement Brokerage Services, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

Wealth Enhancement and its registered investment advisor, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, had $135.9 billion in client assets, including $5.3 billion in brokerage assets with Wealth Enhancement Brokerage Services, as of January 31, 2026. The advisor team from TFB Advisors had approximately $1.2 billion in client assets as of November 19, 2025. With the addition of previously announced acquisitions, and the addition of the advisor team from TFB Advisors, Wealth Enhancement will have more than $143.8 billion in client advisory, trust, and brokerage assets, including $5.4 billion in assets with Advisory Solutions Group, LLC, a registered investment advisor.

Media Contacts

Hilary Miller

VP Integrated Marketing

[email protected]

Prosek Partners, on behalf of Wealth Enhancement

[email protected]

SOURCE Wealth Enhancement