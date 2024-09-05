Wealth Enhancement Group Announces Acquisition of Levy Wealth Management Group, LLC, a Hybrid RIA with Over $1.3 Billion in Client Assets

This partnership marks Wealth Enhancement Group's ninth location in Pennsylvania and brings the firm's total client assets to more than $90.5 billion.

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealth Enhancement Group, a national independent wealth management firm with over $90.5 billion in client assets, has announced the acquisition of Levy Wealth Management Group, LLC, a hybrid RIA located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The team oversees more than $1.3 billion in client assets and is led by President, Victor Levy, CFP®, Chief Operating Officer & Wealth Advisor, Michael Clatterbuck, CFP®, ChFC®, and Wealth Advisor, Joseph Robostello, CFP®, ChSNC®.

Jeff Dekko, Chief Executive Officer of Wealth Enhancement Group, said, "We are incredibly pleased to welcome Levy Wealth Management Group to our firm. Victor, Michael, Joe, and their team have built a sophisticated practice rooted in personalized financial planning. They live their mission –We Show We Care—every day by building strong, sustainable client relationships."

Levy Wealth Management Group was formed from Leon L. Levy and Associates, a nationally recognized life and disability insurance brokerage firm founded by Victor's father, Leon L. Levy, in 1972, and where Victor and his brother, David Levy, established their specialties in wealth management and group insurance, respectively. The firm helps its clients confidently navigate their financial journeys through comprehensive wealth management services. They specialize in working with health care professionals, business owners, and multiple generations of family members who are interested in wealth management, tax planning, estate planning, and holistic financial planning.

Victor Levy said, "We are excited to embark on this new journey with Wealth Enhancement Group. The comprehensive resources the firm provides will enable us to further our mission of helping clients more efficiently reach their financial goals. Furthermore, we look forward to working alongside a team that shares our commitment to technological innovation, investment efficiency, and client care."

Jim Cahn, Chief Strategy Officer of Wealth Enhancement Group, said, "As we continue to grow our east coast presence, we're excited to be joined by Victor and his team at Levy Wealth Management Group. With their mission of helping clients integrate aspects of their financial life to achieve their goals, we are confident this will be a mutually beneficial partnership."

Levy Wealth Management Group will operate as the Levy-Clatterbuck-Robostello Team at Wealth Enhancement Group, reflecting their many years of friendship, partnership, and teamwork.

David Selig of Advice Dynamics Partners, LLC served as M&A advisor for Levy Wealth Management Group.

About Wealth Enhancement Group

Wealth Enhancement Group is an independent wealth management firm with an endless passion for enriching the lives of our clients. We continually seek to perfect our craft of personalized financial planning with our team-based Roundtable™ and UniFi processes that go far beyond the standard approach. We proudly provide tailored financial plans and investment management services to serve the unique needs of over 61,000 households from our 115 offices - and growing - nationwide. Since 1997, Wealth Enhancement Group has tirelessly raised the standard of wealth management with specialized knowledge and more attentive service that helps every client craft their future. For more information, please visit www.wealthenhancement.com.

Advisory services offered through Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, LLC (WEAS), a registered investment advisor. Certain investment advisor representatives of WEAS are also registered representatives of and offer securities through LPL Financial, member FINRA/SIPC. Wealth Enhancement Group® and WEAS are separate entities from LPL.

Wealth Enhancement Group and its Registered Investment Advisor, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, had $89.2 billion in client assets, including $4 billion of brokerage assets held at LPL Financial, as of July 31, 2024. Levy Wealth Management Group, LLC, had approximately $1.3 billion in client assets as of August 13, 2024. With the addition of Levy Wealth Management Group, LLC, assets under management, Wealth Enhancement Group has more than $90.5 billion in client, advisory, trust, and brokerage assets.

