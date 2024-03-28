Wealth Enhancement Group Announces the Addition of Piermont Wealth Management Inc., an Independent RIA with Over $226 Million in Client Assets

This acquisition marks Wealth Enhancement Group's 12th office in Florida and brings the firm's total client assets to more than $79 billion.

MINNEAPOLIS, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealth Enhancement Group, a national independent wealth management firm with over $79 billion in client assets, announced the acquisition of Piermont Wealth Management Inc., an independent RIA located in Boca Raton, Florida and Melville, New York. The team manages over $226 million in client assets and is led by Chief Executive Officer of the firm, Philip J. Capell.

Jeff Dekko, Chief Executive Officer of Wealth Enhancement Group, said, "Wealth Enhancement Group is thrilled to announce the addition of Philip and his team to our organization. We are confident that their extensive knowledge and experience in the financial industry will benefit our firm as we seek to provide our clients with the best possible financial advice."

Founded in 2000, Piermont Wealth Management Inc. has been dedicated to making a difference in its clients' lives. Philip and his team primarily provide comprehensive wealth management services such as investment management, estate planning, gift and income tax planning, retirement planning, and financial planning to pre-retirees within 10 years of retirement and retirees.

Piermont Chief Executive Officer, Philip Capell shared, "We are very excited to join Wealth Enhancement Group. We have been impressed with our colleagues at the firm, their commitment to success and their client-first philosophy. We plan to use Wealth Enhancement Group's strong investment research and management team, a wide array of financial planning services and experienced back-office support staff to help us satisfy our clients' needs and objectives now and into the future."

Jim Cahn, Chief Investments & Business Development Officer of Wealth Enhancement Group, said, "We are excited to have Philip and his team on board as we continue to focus on delivering the best possible outcomes for our clients. With his added experience, we are confident that we will be able to provide even more value to clients."

The addition of Piermont Wealth Management Inc. marks Wealth Enhancement Group's 12th location in Florida.

Advisor Growth Strategies served as the exclusive financial advisor to Piermont Wealth Management Inc. in its decision to join Wealth Enhancement Group.

About Wealth Enhancement Group

Wealth Enhancement Group is an independent wealth management firm with an endless passion for enriching the lives of our clients. We continually seek to perfect our craft of personalized financial planning with our team-based Roundtable™ and UniFi ™ processes that go far beyond the standard approach. We proudly provide unique financial plans and investment management services to over 55,000 households from our 110 offices and growing - nationwide. Since 1997, Wealth Enhancement Group has tirelessly raised the standard of wealth management with specialized knowledge and more attentive service that helps every client craft their future. For more information, please visit www.wealthenhancement.com .

Advisory services offered through Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, LLC (WEAS), a registered investment advisor. Certain investment advisor representatives of WEAS are also registered representatives of and offer securities through LPL Financial, member FINRA/SIPC. Wealth Enhancement Group® and WEAS are separate entities from LPL.

Wealth Enhancement Group and its Registered Investment Advisor, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, had $74.9 billion in client assets, including $4 billion of brokerage assets held at LPL Financial, as of December 31, 2023. Piermont Wealth Management Inc. had approximately $226 million in client assets as of November 30, 2023. With the addition of previously announced acquisitions and the addition of Piermont Wealth Management Inc. assets under management, Wealth Enhancement Group has more than $79 billion in client, advisory, trust, and brokerage assets.

