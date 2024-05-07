Wealth Enhancement Group Partners with The Retirement Group, LLC, a Hybrid RIA with Over $809 Million in Client Assets

This partnership marks Wealth Enhancement Group's newest office in San Diego, California bringing the firm's total client assets to more than $82.7 billion.

MINNEAPOLIS, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealth Enhancement Group, a national independent wealth management firm with over $82.7 billion in client assets, announced that it has joined forces with The Retirement Group, LLC, a hybrid RIA headquartered in San Diego, California. The team of 11 financial advisors manages over $809 million in client assets and is led by Chief Executive Officer, John Jastremski.

Jeff Dekko, Chief Executive Officer of Wealth Enhancement Group, said, "We are thrilled to welcome John and his team to Wealth Enhancement Group. Together, we will blend our resources and areas of specialization to support clients on their financial journey. This partnership will also strengthen our ability to deliver tailored comprehensive wealth management solutions."

Founded in 1993, The Retirement Group, LLC brings an abundance of proficiency and tailored solutions to empower individuals and businesses in their retirement journey. Through comprehensive retirement planning, succession strategies, and estate planning services, the team paves a path for their clients to make their money last in retirement. The partnership with Wealth Enhancement Group will allow The Retirement Group, LLC to offer their clients services previously only available to ultra-high-net-worth individuals.

John Jastremski of The Retirement Investment Group, LLC shared, "After interviewing 20 large, nationally recognized firms, we felt our vision to offer premier services to corporate retirees and small business owners could only be met by partnering with Wealth Enhancement Group. We have focused on going above and beyond in client services, and we believe this partnership is the final piece of the puzzle. By teaming up with Wealth Enhancement Group, we will be able to provide a robust range of client services, including comprehensive wealth management, in-house tax preparation, trust services, estate planning, power of attorney, insurance, and much more."

Jim Cahn, Chair of the Investment Committee & Chief Strategy Officer of Wealth Enhancement Group, said, "We are excited for John and his team to join our firm. Their knowledge, experience, and proven track record complement our mission to foster sustainable growth while keeping our clients at the center of everything we do."

The addition of The Retirement Group, LLC marks Wealth Enhancement Group's 18th location in the Golden State.

The Retirement Group, LLC was exclusively represented by Park Sutton Advisors, a leading investment banking firm in the registered investment advisor space.

About Wealth Enhancement Group

Wealth Enhancement is an independent wealth management firm with an endless passion for enriching the lives of its clients. The firm continually seeks to perfect its craft of personalized financial planning with its team-based Roundtable™ and UniFi™ processes that go far beyond the standard approach. Wealth Enhancement proudly provides customized financial plans and investment management services to over 61,000 households from its 115 offices - and growing - nationwide. For more information, please visit www.wealthenhancement.com.

Advisory services offered through Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, LLC (WEAS), a registered investment advisor. Certain investment advisor representatives of WEAS are also registered representatives of and offer securities through LPL Financial, member FINRA/SIPC. Wealth Enhancement Group® and WEAS are separate entities from LPL.

Wealth Enhancement Group and its Registered Investment Advisor, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, had $81.4 billion in client assets, including $4 billion of brokerage assets held at LPL Financial, as of March 31, 2024. The Retirement Group, LLC had approximately $809 million in client assets as of January 12, 2024. With the addition of previously announced acquisitions and the addition of The Retirement Group, LLC assets under management, Wealth Enhancement Group has more than $82.7 billion in client, advisory, trust, and brokerage assets.

