Wealth Management Announces "Ten to Watch in 2026" List

Who is behind the future when it comes to the business of financial advice?

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealth Management announced its Ten to Watch in 2026, an editorially curated list spotlighting 10 individuals who are shaping the future of the business of financial advice—often outside the spotlight, but squarely at the center of the industry's most dynamic developments.

Meet the Ten to Watch in 2026:

Sarah Baker, Executive Vice President of Mergers & Acquisitions, Allworth Financial

Nick Garvronsky, Co-founder and CEO, Aboon

Scott Hadley, Chief Advisory Officer, Hightower

Kevin Knull, CEO, TaxStatus

Laura Lutton, Global Head of Manager Research, Morningstar

Kristi Mitchem, Founding Partner, &Partners

Channing Olson, Chief Operating Officer, Wealthspire Advisors

Judge Margaret "Meg" Ryan, Director of Enforcement, Securities and Exchange Commission

Lily Vittayarukskul, Co-founder and CEO, Waterlily

Mier Wang, CEO, Maridea Wealth

"We make no predictions about the future," said David Armstrong, Director of Editorial Strategy and Operations, Wealth Management. "But by keeping these individuals on your radar, advisors can better understand what's shaping the business of financial advice today—and where it may be headed next."

Full profiles of the Ten to Watch in 2026 are available here:Ten to Watch

About the Ten to Watch List

The Ten to Watch list is not determined by age, career tenure or popularity. There is no application process, voting, polling, public nomination or financial consideration involved. The list reflects the Wealth Management editorial team's judgment, informed by extensive industry coverage, professional dialogue and ongoing engagement with trusted sources across the wealth management ecosystem. This approach ensures the list highlights individuals making a meaningful impact and influencing the industry's trajectory.

About Wealth Management

