Wealth Management Firm, Real Estate Investment Team Join Arkadios Capital

"One of the most important factors in our decision to join Arkadios Capital was that we needed a partner that will help us meet the unique needs of our larger clients," said Parry. "We also like the fact that founder David Millican has walked the walk as an advisor and understands what we deal with day to day as a fellow advisor."

Effective 1031 Planning, founded in 2012 by Joe Nugent after 12 years raising capital for real estate alternative investments, is also joining Arkadios Capital. The move allows Arkadios to introduce a 1031 exchange platform for its advisors and clients.

With a combined 42 years in the financial services industry, Nugent and partner Jay Dobbs have collectively raised more than $1B in capital for various real estate securities including DSTs, tenant in common, 1031 programs, REITs and real estate mutual funds.

"We were drawn to Arkadios because of their diverse investment platform and client-centered approach," said Nugent. "We also like their best-in-class financial planning resources, which will allow us to leverage their expertise to benefit our clients further."

1031 Planning specializes in guiding clients through the ins and outs of real estate investing, including finding replacement property in order to defer real estate capital gains.

"Arkadios is proud to partner with two excellent firms in Parry Financial Partners and 1031 Planning," said Arkadios Founder and CEO David Millican. "The launch of a 1031 platform is a huge deal for our affiliated advisors and their clients. We also look forward to developing a mutual growth strategy with Jim Parry and his team. As they grow and succeed, we will be learning from them and their long track record of success."

After co-founding one of the fastest-growing RIAs in the county, ACG Wealth, Millican launched Arkadios Capital as an alternative to the ongoing commoditization in the broker-dealer industry. The company has more than tripled its revenue, grown to more than 52 advisors and added an institutional bond desk.

Independent advisors founded Arkadios Capital with independent advisors in mind. With the highest ethical standards, the broker-dealer specializes in customized investment options focused on individual investors. Founded in 2016, the hybrid advisory firm oversees more than $3.2 billion in assets. For more information, visit www.arkadioscapital.com.

