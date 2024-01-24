Wealthbox Announces Agreement for Firmwide CRM Implementation with Accurate Advisory Group

News provided by

Wealthbox

24 Jan, 2024, 11:30 ET

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealthbox, the highest-rated CRM software for financial advisors, today announces a new firmwide CRM agreement with Accurate Advisory Group, a Florida firm with 30 CRM users and over 5,000 customers served.

Wealthbox, having recently announced several new agreements with large advisory firms, is positioned for significant growth in 2024 and beyond, with new features and partnerships being announced regularly. Accurate Advisory Group's selection of Wealthbox as its firmwide CRM shows that the firm is motivated to provide best-in-class, modern technology to advisors.

"This agreement solidifies Wealthbox and Accurate Advisory Group's shared commitment to helping advisors provide excellent client experiences," said Jomin Bishop, VP of Enterprise Sales at Wealthbox. "We look forward to supporting Accurate Advisory Group's continued success."

"We are thrilled to embark on this strategic partnership with Wealthbox for a firmwide CRM implementation," said Duane Mercer, Chief Information Officer of Accurate Advisory Group. "Accurate Advisory Group is dedicated to staying at the forefront of technological advancements to better serve our clients and advisors. Wealthbox's innovative CRM platform aligns with our commitment to providing exceptional client experiences and streamlining operational processes. We believe this collaboration will enhance our overall efficiency and contribute to the continued success of Accurate Advisory Group."

About Wealthbox

Wealthbox® is a CRM platform for financial advisors. Integrated with leading custodians and wealth-tech partners, Wealthbox is known for its modern product design and powerful yet intuitive user experience. The collaborative workspace technology allows financial advisors, enterprise RIA firms, and broker-dealers to manage client relationships and streamline operations to grow their practices. Learn more at www.wealthbox.com.

About Accurate Advisory Group

Accurate Advisory Group is a full-service financial advisory firm that is challenging the traditionally fragmented structure of wealth management. Their advisors and clients have unbilled access to an in-house team of tax, real estate, investment, and estate planning experts who work in concert to create comprehensive solutions for growing and protecting generational wealth. Learn more at accurateadvisory.com.

SOURCE Wealthbox

Also from this source

Wealthbox Earns #1 CRM Software Ratings Among Financial Advisors in G2 Reviews

Wealthbox Earns #1 CRM Software Ratings Among Financial Advisors in G2 Reviews

Wealthbox, the highest-rated CRM software for financial advisors, today announces its continued No. 1 ranking for Financial Services CRM Software in...
Wealthbox Releases Integration with LPL Financial's ClientWorks Platform

Wealthbox Releases Integration with LPL Financial's ClientWorks Platform

Wealthbox, the highest-rated CRM software for financial advisors, announced its live integration with ClientWorks, LPL Financial's advisor technology ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.