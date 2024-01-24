Wealthbox Announces Agreement for Firmwide CRM Implementation with Accurate Advisory Group

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealthbox, the highest-rated CRM software for financial advisors, today announces a new firmwide CRM agreement with Accurate Advisory Group, a Florida firm with 30 CRM users and over 5,000 customers served.

Wealthbox, having recently announced several new agreements with large advisory firms, is positioned for significant growth in 2024 and beyond, with new features and partnerships being announced regularly. Accurate Advisory Group's selection of Wealthbox as its firmwide CRM shows that the firm is motivated to provide best-in-class, modern technology to advisors.

"This agreement solidifies Wealthbox and Accurate Advisory Group's shared commitment to helping advisors provide excellent client experiences," said Jomin Bishop, VP of Enterprise Sales at Wealthbox. "We look forward to supporting Accurate Advisory Group's continued success."

"We are thrilled to embark on this strategic partnership with Wealthbox for a firmwide CRM implementation," said Duane Mercer, Chief Information Officer of Accurate Advisory Group. "Accurate Advisory Group is dedicated to staying at the forefront of technological advancements to better serve our clients and advisors. Wealthbox's innovative CRM platform aligns with our commitment to providing exceptional client experiences and streamlining operational processes. We believe this collaboration will enhance our overall efficiency and contribute to the continued success of Accurate Advisory Group."

About Wealthbox

Wealthbox ® is a CRM platform for financial advisors. Integrated with leading custodians and wealth-tech partners, Wealthbox is known for its modern product design and powerful yet intuitive user experience. The collaborative workspace technology allows financial advisors, enterprise RIA firms, and broker-dealers to manage client relationships and streamline operations to grow their practices. Learn more at www.wealthbox.com.

About Accurate Advisory Group

Accurate Advisory Group is a full-service financial advisory firm that is challenging the traditionally fragmented structure of wealth management. Their advisors and clients have unbilled access to an in-house team of tax, real estate, investment, and estate planning experts who work in concert to create comprehensive solutions for growing and protecting generational wealth. Learn more at accurateadvisory.com.

