Wealthbox Announces Enterprise CRM Agreement with Heartland Bank and Trust Company

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealthbox, the highest-rated CRM software for financial advisors, today announces a new enterprise CRM agreement with Heartland Bank and Trust Company. Through this agreement, the wealth management professionals at Heartland Bank and Trust Company will begin using Wealthbox as their CRM.

This partnership underscores Wealthbox's commitment to delivering cutting-edge client relationship management solutions tailored to the unique needs of banks and credit unions. Heartland Bank and Trust Company, widely recognized for its commitment to excellence and client-centric approach, has chosen Wealthbox to enhance operational efficiency, streamline communication, and elevate the overall client experience.

"We are thrilled to partner with Heartland Bank to make best-in-class CRM available to its advisors," said Jomin Bishop, VP of Enterprise Sales at Wealthbox. "Collaborating with such an esteemed firm further validates the value and impact of Wealthbox's innovative CRM platform."

"We are excited about the strategic partnership with Wealthbox and the opportunities it presents for our wealth management professionals at Heartland Bank and Trust Company," said Kim Larson, SVP - Wealth Management Director at Heartland Bank. "By using Wealthbox's modern CRM platform, we aim to enhance our operational efficiency, improve communication, and elevate the overall client experience. This collaboration reflects our ongoing commitment to providing excellent service and staying at the forefront of innovative solutions in the financial industry."

About Wealthbox

Wealthbox® is a CRM platform for financial advisors. Integrated with leading custodians and wealth-tech partners, Wealthbox is known for its modern product design and powerful yet intuitive user experience. The collaborative workspace technology allows financial advisors, enterprise RIA firms, and broker-dealers to manage client relationships and streamline operations to grow their practices. Learn more at www.wealthbox.com.

About HBT Financial, Inc.

HBT Financial, Inc., headquartered in Bloomington, Illinois, is the holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company, and has banking roots that can be traced back to 1920. HBT provides a comprehensive suite of business, commercial, wealth management, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses and municipal entities throughout Illinois and Eastern Iowa through 67 full-service branches. As of December 31, 2023, HBT had total assets of $5.1 billion, total loans of $3.4 billion, and total deposits of $4.4 billion.

