Wealthbox Selected by Professional Wealth Advisors for Enterprise CRM Software

PROVIDENCE, R.I., June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealthbox, the highest-rated CRM software for financial advisors, today announces a new firmwide CRM agreement with Professional Wealth Advisors, an independent wealth management firm with locations in Illinois, Kentucky, and Wisconsin.

Professional Wealth Advisors recognizes the importance of an enterprise-grade CRM solution that aligns seamlessly with the firm's sophisticated needs. Wealthbox's intuitive interface, advanced features and integrations, and enterprise configurability will allow the Professional Wealth Advisors team to manage client relationships, collaborate as a team, and drive growth. This partnership reflects Professional Wealth Advisors' commitment to embracing modern technology and will make Wealthbox available to all 58 financial professionals at the firm.

"We are thrilled to partner with Professional Wealth Advisors and provide them with a firmwide CRM solution that meets their high standards for efficiency and client management," said Jeff Mello, President and CFO at Wealthbox. "Wealthbox is designed to streamline the complexities of financial advisory services, offering an intuitive product design and powerful features that enhance productivity and client engagement."

"Our decision to implement Wealthbox is driven by its user-friendly design and powerful features," said Peter Wilmot, Managing Partner at Professional Wealth Advisors. "Wealthbox's advanced capabilities will provide our team with valuable insights, enabling them to make data-driven decisions and optimize client engagement strategies. We are confident that Wealthbox will play a crucial role in supporting our firm's growth and our ongoing commitment to excellence in wealth management."

About Wealthbox

Wealthbox® is a CRM platform for financial advisors. Integrated with leading custodians and wealthtech partners, Wealthbox is known for its modern product design and powerful yet intuitive user experience. The collaborative workspace technology allows financial advisors, enterprise RIA firms, and broker-dealers to manage client relationships and streamline operations to grow their practices. Learn more at www.wealthbox.com .

About Professional Wealth Advisors

Professional Wealth Advisors (PWA) is an independent wealth management firm that offers financial planning, retirement planning, and investment planning services to help guide clients toward their personal and financial goals. PWA is committed to providing personalized attention and exceptional service as they work with clients and their families. PWA clients receive a dedicated team of professionals: planners, advisors, and client service associates, who care absolutely about their success in achieving the things in life that are most important to them. The firm also offers the benefit of in-house accounting, administration departments, and access to legal professionals as additional resources. To learn more about PWA, contact 630-716-3600 or visit www.pwaplan.com . Securities offered through LPL Financial Member FINRA/SIPC.

SOURCE Wealthbox