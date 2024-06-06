Wealthbox Selected by Seasons of Advice for Firmwide CRM Software Implementation

PROVIDENCE, R.I., June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealthbox, the highest-rated CRM software for financial advisors, today announces a new firmwide CRM agreement with Seasons of Advice Wealth Management, a prominent New York advisory firm.

Seasons of Advice Wealth Management's decision to implement Wealthbox CRM underscores its commitment to equipping its advisors with top-tier, modern technology. Wealthbox has recently secured partnerships with several major advisory firms, positioning the platform for substantial growth, driven by the continuous introduction of new features and strategic relationships.

"Partnering with Seasons of Advice Wealth Management marks an exciting milestone in our growth journey at Wealthbox," said Jomin Bishop, VP of Enterprise Sales at Wealthbox. "This collaboration highlights our dedication to enhancing the advisor experience for large firms and signifies another step forward in our mission to drive growth through strategic partnerships."

"We are thrilled to partner with Wealthbox to enhance our client relationship management capabilities," said Christopher Conigliaro, President at Seasons of Advice Wealth Management. "Wealthbox's innovative CRM platform will enable us to serve our clients better and streamline our operations. Integrating this modern CRM can ensure more efficient client interactions and data management, improving client satisfaction and retention."

About Wealthbox

Wealthbox ® is a CRM platform for financial advisors. Integrated with leading custodians and wealthtech partners, Wealthbox is known for its modern product design and powerful yet intuitive user experience. The collaborative workspace technology allows financial advisors, enterprise RIA firms, and broker-dealers to manage client relationships and streamline operations to grow their practices. Learn more at www.wealthbox.com .

About Seasons of Advice Wealth Management

Seasons of Advice Wealth Management is a New York-based advisory firm that provides personalized financial advice and comprehensive wealth management solutions. Their experienced advisors are committed to helping clients achieve their financial goals through tailored strategies and a client-centric approach. Learn more at www.soawealth.com .

SOURCE Wealthbox