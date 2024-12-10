Wealthbox Selected by Steward Partners for Enterprise CRM

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealthbox, the highest-rated CRM software for financial advisors, today announces a new enterprise CRM agreement with Steward Partners, an independent wealth management firm managing over $38 billion in assets. Steward Partners will initially implement Wealthbox across a network of 60 users, with a vision to expand its use to the full network of 500 partners. This partnership highlights Wealthbox's commitment to providing tailored solutions that enhance client service and operational efficiency for financial advisory firms.

Steward Partners selected Wealthbox for several reasons, including the CRM's multi-workspace configuration that offers the flexibility to manage multiple advisor teams as an RIA acquirer. Additionally, Wealthbox's enterprise user management capabilities will streamline operations and enable Steward Partners' home office to efficiently oversee user management across the organization.

"We are thrilled to partner with Steward Partners to enhance their operations and support their advisors with our advanced CRM platform," said John Rourke, CEO and Co-Founder at Wealthbox. "This agreement underscores our commitment to delivering innovative technology solutions that drive growth and efficiency in the wealth management sector."

"By partnering with Wealthbox, we are taking an important step towards optimizing our advisor teams' workflow and client interactions," said Hy Saporta, President, COO, and Co-Founder at Steward Partners. "Wealthbox's powerful features will enable our advisors to provide personalized service to our clients, ultimately driving our growth as a firm."

About Wealthbox

Wealthbox ® is a CRM platform for financial advisors. Integrated with leading custodians and wealthtech partners, Wealthbox is known for its modern product design and powerful yet intuitive user experience. The collaborative workspace technology allows financial advisors, enterprise RIA firms, and broker-dealers to manage client relationships and streamline operations to grow their practices. Learn more at www.wealthbox.com .

About Steward Partners

Representing some of the U.S.'s top advisors, Steward Partners is a full-service, employee-owned, independent financial services firm that offers wealth management solutions for families, businesses, and multigenerational investors. Established in 2013, the firm fosters a positive, transparent culture of camaraderie and excellence that has fueled its substantial growth in a highly competitive industry. With its commitment to exceptional client service and forward-thinking partnerships, the firm was ranked as one of Barron's 2024 list of Top 100 RIAs. Offering services such as comprehensive wealth planning, private banking, institutional consulting, international advisory, and business solutions, the firm was responsible for approximately $38 billion in client assets as of November 2024. To learn more about Steward Partners Global Advisory, visit www.stewardpartners.com .

Barron's Top 100 RIA Firms, Barron's is a registered trademark of Dow Jones & Company, L.P. All rights reserved. Participation in this ranking is by invitation only and limited to firms that meet the minimum eligibility requirements. About 200 firms were nominated, with 100 being ranked. Participating firms were evaluated and ranked on a wide range of quantitative and qualitative data, including assets overseen by the firm, revenue generated by the firm, level of technology spending, number of clients, size of staff, diversity across staff, and placement of a succession plan. The ranking may not be representative of any one client's experience, is not an endorsement, and is not indicative of the advisor's future performance. Neither Steward Partners nor any of its Financial Advisors pay a fee in exchange for this award/rating. Barron's is not affiliated with Steward Partners.

Securities are offered through Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC ("SPIS"), registered broker/dealer, member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services are offered through Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC ("SPIA"), an SEC-registered investment adviser. SPIS, SPIA, and Steward Partners Global Advisory LLC are affiliates and collectively referred to as Steward Partners.

SOURCE Wealthbox