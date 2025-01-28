Wealthcare Celebrates Significant Growth and Milestones in 2024

RICHMOND, Va. , Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealthcare Capital Management (Wealthcare), a technology-enabled RIA that supports independent financial advisors and a NewSpring Holding platform company, is thrilled to announce significant growth and milestones achieved in 2024. Celebrating its 25th anniversary, Wealthcare's sustained momentum underscores its commitment to empowering advisors, driving growth, and providing unparalleled service to clients.

Key Highlights of Wealthcare's Remarkable 2024 Achievements:

Continued Growth Across Affiliation Channels: In 2024, 15 new advisors joined Wealthcare, expanding the firm's national presence to 29 states. Completed Fourth M&A Transaction: Validating Wealthcare's multi-channel affiliation strategy, the successful acquisition of another fee-based practice continued growth in the 'direct' channel. Achieved $7 Billion in Regulatory Assets Under Management (AUM): In 2024, Wealthcare surpassed $7 billion in AUM for the first time in its history, closing out the year reporting $7.6 billion AUM. Exceeded $500 Million in Advisor-Driven Models: Wealthcare's innovative solution, 'advisor-driven models,' has surpassed $500 million in assets under management. This solution empowers advisors who prefer utilizing their own investment models while outsourcing trading and rebalancing, reflecting Wealthcare's flexibility and commitment to meeting diverse advisor needs. 10 New Collaborative Partners: As part of its continual efforts to equip advisors with the tools, technology, and partners they need to serve their clients, Wealthcare entered 10 strategic partnerships with: Tax Accounting Group (TAG) of Duane Morris, CBS Brokerage, Absolute Engagement Engine, Advocacy Trust, Wealth.com, Independent Trust Company, Income Lab, Flourish, GReminders, and JUMP. Celebrated 25 Years of Excellence: Wealthcare celebrated its 25th anniversary and continues to be dedicated to empowering advisors, driving growth, and providing exceptional service to clients. The achievements of 2024 established a solid foundation for ongoing success and innovation in the years to come.

"The celebration of Wealthcare's 25th anniversary provides us the opportunity to reflect on the growth milestones and unwavering commitment that we have towards empowering our advisors" said President and CEO Matt Regan. "Our achievements in 2024 highlight the strength of our advisors and our dedication to creating a supportive environment, delivering personalized care and impactful services to their clients. As we look ahead, we are energized by the opportunities on the horizon. Wealthcare remains steadfast in driving growth, supporting advisors, and providing the flexible solutions they need to achieve independence and success."

As Wealthcare continues to grow and innovate, it remains focused on delivering exceptional value and support to its advisors and clients. The firm looks forward to building on its successes, exploring new opportunities in the financial advisory landscape, and welcoming additional advisors to the Wealthcare community.

About Wealthcare

Wealthcare, a business unit of Financeware, architected its original goals-based planning and investing methodology 26 years ago and holds 12 patents on its established goals management process. Powered by its patented Comfort Zone®, 'Wealthcare's approach features innovative, personalized experiences and step-by-step tools that create deeper relationships between advisors and investors. Wealthcare empowers firms and advisors to go independent and grow their advisory businesses by providing GDX360® – 'Wealthcare's proven fiduciary process that seamlessly integrates planning, investing, and trading – and a full-suite of practice-management services. Wealthcare is comprised of three RIAs, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC, and Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC. Learn more at www.wealthcaregdx.com.

About NewSpring Holdings

NewSpring Holdings, NewSpring's majority investment strategy focused on sector-specific platform builds, brings a wealth of knowledge, experience, and resources to take profitable, growing companies to the next level through acquisitions and proven organic methodologies. Founded in 1999, NewSpring partners with the innovators, makers, and operators of high-performing companies in dynamic industries to catalyze new growth and seize compelling opportunities. The Firm manages over $3.5 billion across five distinct strategies covering the spectrum from growth equity and control buyouts to mezzanine debt. Partnering with management teams to help develop their businesses into market leaders, NewSpring identifies opportunities and builds relationships using its network of industry leaders and influencers across a wide array of operational areas and industries. Visit NewSpring at www.newspringcapital.com.

