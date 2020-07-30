Wealthcare Eclipes $3 Billion in Assets Under Management

WEST CHESTER, Pa., July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealthcare is pleased to announce that its total assets under management ("AUM") for its two registered investment advisors ("RIAs"), Wealthcare Capital Management LLC and Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC, (collectively "Wealthcare") has eclipsed $3 billion at the conclusion of the second quarter for the first time in its history. Now servicing over 140 advisors and advisory groups across the country, Wealthcare continues to attract advisors who are interested in leveraging its technology-enabled RIA services.

"Our success needs to be shared with many individuals, not only the dedicated Wealthcare team, including our technology, operations and support personnel, but also our advisors, who continue to adopt our framework and take full advantage of our outsourced solution in order to focus on their clients and helping them to achieve their life goals," said Matt Regan, President of Wealthcare. "We began to hone our focus solely on recruiting advisors to our platform in 2016, so to reach this level of AUM is satisfying," he continued. "While $3 billion in AUM is a commendable milestone, we are even more pleased seeing the rate of our advisors organic growth. We continue to observe that the advisors who have joined us in the last four years are growing their business at nearly twice the industry averages, a testament of our platform's effectiveness."

Wealthcare provides its patented GDX360 process, the industry's only fully integrated goals-based planning, asset management, and trading engine to advisors who are seeking a partner in their journey to independence. Wealthcare advisors and clients benefit from planning, operations, marketing, and practice management support.

"We look forward to continuing this period of growth and success," said Regan. "Our advisors have validated the value delivered by our solution, and we will continue to work hard to ensure that they have the tools that they need to enhance their clients' financial lives."

About Wealthcare

Wealthcare, a business unit of Financeware, architected its original goals-based planning and investing methodology more than 18 years ago and holds 12 patents on this established goals management process. Powered by its patented Comfort Zone®, Wealthcare's approach features innovative, personalized experiences and step-by-step tools that create deeper relationships between advisors and investors. Wealthcare empowers firms and advisors to grow their advisory businesses by providing GDX360® – Wealthcare's proven fiduciary process that seamlessly integrates planning, investing and trading – and a full-suite of practice-management services. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC is the firm's Hybrid RIA, which was created in 2014. Wealthcare is a Financeware portfolio company with over $3 billion in AUM across both RIAs, and serving more than 140 affiliated advisors. Learn more at www.wealthcaregdx.com.

About Financeware

Financeware is the industry's leading fintech platform company focused on driving strategic growth and expansion of innovative companies across the new wealth management space. Established by NewSpring Holdings in 2018, Financeware was born of a need to connect winning solution sets to the fast-moving targets, partners and market relationships playing out across the entire wealth management sector. With a deep history of game-changing wins driven by broad and deep market leadership, the group drives strategic growth of portfolio companies focused in key areas of wealth management, financial advisory, and data management. Financeware's growing portfolio includes Wealthcare, VMS and QUODD. Learn more at www.financeware.com.

About NewSpring Holdings

NewSpring Holdings, the dedicated, diversified holding company within NewSpring, with a strategy focused on control buyouts and platform builds, brings a wealth of knowledge, experience, and resources to take profitable, growing companies to the next level through acquisitions and proven organic methodologies. Founded in 1999, NewSpring partners with the innovators, makers, and operators of high-performing companies in dynamic industries to catalyze new growth and seize compelling opportunities. The Firm manages approximately $2 billion across four distinct strategies covering the spectrum from growth equity and control buyouts to mezzanine debt. Partnering with management teams to help develop their businesses into market leaders, NewSpring identifies opportunities and builds relationships using its network of industry leaders and influencers across a wide array of operational areas and industries. Visit NewSpring at www.newspringcapital.com.

SOURCE Wealthcare

Related Links

https://www.wealthcaregdx.com

