WealthManagement.com Announces Finalists for the 2018 Industry Awards

The program was expanded in 2018 to include more awards categories – including model marketplaces, alternative investment platforms and industry research providers. Awards also will be presented for the first time recognizing individual RIA firm leaders — including CEO of the year, innovator of the year, M&A leader of the year and thought leader of the year.

"As the wealth management industry continues to change and evolve, new areas of technology and product innovation are becoming more and more critical," said William O'Conor, WealthManagement.com managing director. "Accordingly, we expanded our Industry Awards categories in 2018 to encourage investment in these areas. Additionally, as the independent advisor space continues to increase in importance, corporate leadership is a key factor in the growth and evolution of the industry – so we're also saluting excellence in RIA executive deal making, innovation and thought leadership."

The other 2018 award categories were: 401(k) retirement plan support services; asset managers; broker/dealers; compliance law firms; custodians; disruptors; family offices; insurance; investment banks/lenders/succession planning consultants; non-custodial RIA support platforms; succession/ownership transition services (non-custodian B/Ds; TAMPs; technology providers; and trusts.

This year, 76 companies were first-time Industry Awards finalists, and 45 firms were named in multiple categories. Leading the way were Envestnet (8), Morningstar (8) and Fidelity Investments (5). John Hancock Investments, TD Ameritrade Institutional, Hartford Funds, Advisor Group, CLS Investments and Sigma Financial were each finalists in four categories.

A panel of independent judges made up of top names in the industry will determine the 2018 award winners, who will be announced at a black-tie gala event on September 13, 2018 at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City.

About WealthManagement.com

WealthManagement.com provides everything wealth professionals need to know to stay knowledgeable about the industry, build stronger relationships, improve their practice, and grow their business—all from one site.

About Informa

WealthManagement.com is part of Informa, the international business intelligence, academic publishing, knowledge and events group. Informa serves commercial, professional and academic communities, helping them connect and learn, and creating and providing access to content and intelligence that helps people and businesses work smarter and make better decisions faster.

Informa has over 7,500 colleagues in more than 20 countries and a presence in all major geographies. It is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a member of the FTSE 100.

CONTACT:

William O'Conor, Managing Director

WealthManagement.com

Phone: (212) 204-4270

Email: william.oconor@informa.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wealthmanagementcom-announces-finalists-for-the-2018-industry-awards-300657225.html

SOURCE WealthManagement.com

Related Links

http://WealthManagement.com

