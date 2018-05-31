WealthManagement.com Announces Finalists for the 2018 Industry Awards

NEW YORK, May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- WealthManagement.com, the leading resource for wealth advisors and planners, has announced the finalists for its 2018 Industry Awards, the only awards program of its kind to honor outstanding achievements by companies and organizations that support financial advisor success. View list of finalists.
A record number of nominations were submitted this year—more than 600 entries were received from nearly 250 companies. 156 organizations were selected as finalists in one or more of the 67 categories in this year's awards program.
The program was expanded in 2018 to include more awards categories – including model marketplaces, alternative investment platforms and industry research providers. Awards also will be presented for the first time recognizing individual RIA firm leaders — including CEO of the year, innovator of the year, M&A leader of the year and thought leader of the year.
"As the wealth management industry continues to change and evolve, new areas of technology and product innovation are becoming more and more critical," said William O'Conor, WealthManagement.com managing director. "Accordingly, we expanded our Industry Awards categories in 2018 to encourage investment in these areas. Additionally, as the independent advisor space continues to increase in importance, corporate leadership is a key factor in the growth and evolution of the industry – so we're also saluting excellence in RIA executive deal making, innovation and thought leadership."
The other 2018 award categories were: 401(k) retirement plan support services; asset managers; broker/dealers; compliance law firms; custodians; disruptors; family offices; insurance; investment banks/lenders/succession planning consultants; non-custodial RIA support platforms; succession/ownership transition services (non-custodian B/Ds; TAMPs; technology providers; and trusts.
This year, 76 companies were first-time Industry Awards finalists, and 45 firms were named in multiple categories. Leading the way were Envestnet (8), Morningstar (8) and Fidelity Investments (5). John Hancock Investments, TD Ameritrade Institutional, Hartford Funds, Advisor Group, CLS Investments and Sigma Financial were each finalists in four categories.
A panel of independent judges made up of top names in the industry will determine the 2018 award winners, who will be announced at a black-tie gala event on September 13, 2018 at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City.
About WealthManagement.com
WealthManagement.com provides everything wealth professionals need to know to stay knowledgeable about the industry, build stronger relationships, improve their practice, and grow their business—all from one site.
About Informa
WealthManagement.com is part of Informa, the international business intelligence, academic publishing, knowledge and events group. Informa serves commercial, professional and academic communities, helping them connect and learn, and creating and providing access to content and intelligence that helps people and businesses work smarter and make better decisions faster.
Informa has over 7,500 colleagues in more than 20 countries and a presence in all major geographies. It is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a member of the FTSE 100.
CONTACT:
William O'Conor, Managing Director
WealthManagement.com
Phone: (212) 204-4270
Email: william.oconor@informa.com
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wealthmanagementcom-announces-finalists-for-the-2018-industry-awards-300657225.html
SOURCE WealthManagement.com
Share this article