WealthRabbit Partners With Bitwise To Offer Diversified Crypto Access in Retirement Accounts

Offering addresses a growing need: 74% of Americans say they would invest in crypto if there were "easier and more secure" options to access it.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitwise Asset Management, the global crypto asset manager with more than $15 billion in client assets, and WealthRabbit, the fast-growing digital retirement plan platform for small businesses and individuals, announced today the rollout of diversified crypto portfolios to WealthRabbit clients seeking a streamlined way to invest in crypto. The new offering is available to all WealthRabbit clients on the firm's investing portal, which allows investors to select crypto exposures based on their goals and risk preferences.

The managed portfolios, designed and monitored by Bitwise, were introduced to meet growing demand among investors for straightforward crypto exposure under the guidance of a specialist. According to a recent WealthRabbit survey of more than 500 investors, 74% of Americans who don't own crypto say they would invest in the asset class if there were an "easier and more secure" way to do so.

"Most people don't want to trade crypto. They want to invest in it responsibly and securely," said WealthRabbit Chief Compliance Officer Adam Ackerman. "That's why WealthRabbit is launching managed crypto portfolios. These portfolios are designed for people who want exposure to crypto without picking individual crypto assets and prefer a diversified, long-term approach. It's for investors who value professional management."

WealthRabbit's crypto offering, which will feature a series of crypto-themed ETPs that provide broad-based exposure to the space, leverages the research and expertise of Bitwise, the global crypto specialist with an eight-year track record helping clients access and understand the asset class. Earlier this month, Bitwise launched Model Portfolio Solutions for Digital Assets, which aim to give financial advisors a thoughtfully designed framework to access digital assets in client portfolios.

"We chose Bitwise because they are widely recognized as one of the most experienced and research-driven crypto asset managers in the industry," added Ackerman. "Bitwise's emphasis on transparent, rules-based investment methodologies, diversification, research, and education resonates with investors and makes them a perfect partner for this offering."

WealthRabbit is a fast-growing digital retirement plan platform serving small businesses and individual investors across the U.S. The company is best known for pioneering the first fully digital, payroll-integrated SIMPLE IRA solution, eliminating paperwork and administrative friction for employers while making it easier for employees to save for retirement. WealthRabbit also supports SEP IRAs and Traditional & Roth IRAs, with additional retirement and investment products launching regularly. The introduction of managed crypto portfolios reflects the company's broader mission to expand access to diversified, professionally managed investment options within retirement accounts.

"There are now more than 75 crypto ETPs, and more than 100 additional ones have been filed with the SEC. Many advisors are wondering which to use and how to combine them to provide comprehensive exposure to the space," said Bitwise Senior Investment Strategist Juan Leon. "WealthRabbit and Bitwise both grasp that. WealthRabbit's forward-thinking approach to investing, its user-friendly platform, and its recognition of crypto's growing importance for investors make this offering a natural extension of their mission. We couldn't be more excited to play a role in expanding their clients' access to one of the most dynamic asset classes."

