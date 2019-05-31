Wear Your Luck with WowWee's First Blind Collectible Accessory: Lucky Fortune

Designed to inspire luck, each bracelet has a "lucky" charm and comes in a toy fortune cookie along with a paper fortune. Crack open the fortune cookie to reveal your charm, and "Wear Your Luck" when you accessorize with your new bracelet, or utilize the attached keychain to carry your luck wherever you go! The line features over 100 trendy charms spanning different categories and varying levels of rarity, including the extra-rare gold dipped charm for ultra luck! Trade with friends, gift your bracelet, or collect them all - the more you have, the luckier you'll feel! So go ahead... crack 'em, wear 'em, find your luck, and share 'em!

"At WowWee, we're constantly tracking trends and looking at what space we can expand into next," said Sydney Wiseman, Brand Manager at WowWee. "Lucky Fortune capitalizes on the collectible craze we're seeing throughout the toy industry, bringing trendy charm bracelets and a little bit of luck to kids. We're incredibly excited to introduce this new line in the U.S. today, having already seen great excitement coming from the Canada launch in April."

Inspired by the Lucky Fortune line, WowWee will also be launching an all-new YouTube series featuring Sophia Pippen called Just My Luck in June. Each episode will cover tween issues including tough classes, crushes, bullying, and family disagreements that are always resolved in a fun, unexpected way, with the luck and magic of the Lucky Fortune bracelets always shining through.

Lucky Fortune is available now at Walmart and Claire's stores and will hit shelves at other major retailers such as Amazon and Target in July (MSRP: $3.99; Ages: 6+). For the latest on the Lucky Fortune line, visit https://luckyfortune.wowwee.com and join the excitement with #LuckyFortuneFriday on Instagram @myluckyfortune

ABOUT WOWWEE

WowWee® is a 30-year global innovator and industry leader in developing, marketing, and distributing hi-tech consumer robotic, toy, and entertainment products. Since its launch in 1988, WowWee has revolutionized the way consumers interact with robotics - fusing technology and imagination to deliver award-winning toys and gadgets such as Robosapien® and MiP®, The Toy Association's Innovative Toy of the Year (TOTY) in 2015. WowWee's most recent innovation, Fingerlings®- the first-ever line of animatronic collectible toys - instantly skyrocketed in popularity, topped retail best-selling lists around the world, and recently won the 2018 Collectible Toy of the Year and overall Toy of the Year awards. A full range of new product lines and a robust licensing and entertainment program is planned for 2019 and beyond. With offices in Montreal, San Diego, and Hong Kong, WowWee continues to innovate across the toy and entertainment categories. Please visit http://www.wowwee.com/.

