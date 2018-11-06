Wearable Electronics Market is Likely to Grow at a CAGR of 23.30% Globally by 2022 | Million Insights

FELTON, California, November 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Wearable Electronics Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 23.30% in the forecast period owing to the rise in demand for sophisticated gadgets with innovative features and speedy developments in computing technology in the past years. These devices come in many forms and complexity levels, but they comprise four major components such as controllers, peripherals, power and programs. Some of the products from wearable sensors market that have gained attraction in the recent years are fitness bands, smart watches and smart glasses.

Wearable electronics are mostly used in healthcare and medical as blood pressure monitors, for consistent glucose monitoring, hearing aids, smart glasses, etc. In fitness and sports, they are used in activity monitors, head up display, foot pods and pedometer, emotional measurement, smart clothing, smart watches, sleep sensors and others. For entertainment, the wearable electronics are used in head-up display, smart clothing, hand-worm terminals, smart glasses and others. In military segment, they are used in head-up display, smart glasses, smart clothing and others.

Browse research report with TOC on "Global Wearable Electronics Market" at: https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/wearable-electronics-market

Wearable electronics market is majorly driven by growing customers' inclination towards innovative features like networking, communication, recognition technologies and positioning in compact and portable form, progress in material science, amplified reality, chip evolution, low powered inter device connectivity, etc.

Along with the growth of sensors, especially in the medical and health segment, the probable uses of wearable technologies are extensive. Wearable electronic devices are expected to increase their level of adoption in various segments like gaming, fashion, health and fitness, education, mobile money, and transportation.

Growing average life expectancy and large number of patients that need elongated treatment are a few major drivers in the medical and healthcare sector, whereas rising demand from athletes, corporate wellness programs and recreational fitness customers are impelling wearable electronics market. In addition, the current military upgradation across the globe is expected to stimulate the growth of market in defense and military segments. Despite the speedy growth of these products, the everyday consumer market is failing to prove its reliability.

Even though these products hold several benefits, few downsides are yet to be resolved. They comprise issues involving fashion and technology, potential security threats and suspicion regarding overload of information. Owing to these drawbacks, the everyday consumer market is unable to offer potential benefits to public. The major challenges for wearable electronics market include radiation effect on health, thermal issues and device protection.

The market is categorized on the basis of products, components, application, and geography. On the basis of product, market is divided into wrist-wear, eye-wear, foot-wear, neck-wear, body-wear, and others. In terms of components, market is divided into PCBs, memory, battery, sensor, connectivity, audio, display, camera, and others.

On the basis of technology, market is divided into computer technology and display technology. Display technology majorly comprise networking technologies, sensor technologies, positioning technologies, and speech recognition technologies. Based on application, market is split into consumer, life style, fitness and sports, healthcare, entertainment, commercial, industrial, and government. Lifestyle and fitness & sports segment is expected to dominate wearable electronics market impressively in near future owing to increasing demand form the segments.

Geographically, market is segmented as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Currently, North America is the leading market for wearable electronics market. Further, Asia pacific is predicted to lead the market due to speedy adoption of advanced and innovative technology. The key players in wearable electronics market include Apple, Inc., Google, Inc., Samsung Group, Adidas AG, Qualcomm, Inc., Sony Corporation, Nike, Inc., Texas Instruments, Recon Instruments, Inc., Optis SAS, System Technologies Incorporated, Jawbone, Inc., AT&T Inc., Rockwell Collins, BAE Systems, Glassup SRL, Kopin Corporation, Emagin Corporation, Shimmer Research Inc., Thales SA, Epson Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG, Weartech S.L. and Oculus VR, Inc.

Browse reports of similar category available with Million Insights:

Market Segment:

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Global Wearable Electronics Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Apple

Samsung

Fitbit

Xiaomi

ODG

About Million Insights:

Million Insights, is a distributor of market research reports, published by premium publishers only. We have a comprehensive market place that will enable you to compare data points, before you make a purchase. Enabling informed buying is our motto and we strive hard to ensure that our clients get to browse through multiple samples, prior to an investment. Service flexibility & the fastest response time are two pillars, on which our business model is founded. Our market research report store, includes in-depth reports, from across various industry verticals, such as healthcare, technology, chemicals, food & beverages, consumer goods, material science & automotive.

Contact:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Million Insights

Phone: +1-408-610-2300

Toll Free: 1-866-831-4085

Email: sales@millioninsights.com



Web: https://www.millioninsights.com/

Blog: http://www.millioninsights.blogspot.com/

SOURCE Million Insights