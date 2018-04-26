Wearable Medical Devices Market 2015-2018 - Global Forecasts to 2023

The report predicts the global wearable medical devices market to grow with a CAGR of 17.8% over the forecast period of 2017-2023.



The report on global wearable medical devices market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period of 2015 to 2023.



The report on wearable medical devices market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global wearable medical devices market over the period of 2015 to 2023. Moreover, the report is collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global wearable medical devices market over the period of 2015 to 2023. Further, Growth Matrix given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary



3. Global Wearable Medical Devices Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5. Competitive Landscape in the Global Wearable Medical Devices Market



4. Global Wearable Medical Devices Market by Type of Device

4.1. Diagnostic Devices

4.2. Therapeutic Devices



5. Global Wearable Medical Devices Market by Application

5.1. Sports & Fitness

5.2. Remote Patient Monitoring

5.3. Home Healthcare



6. Global Wearable Medical Devices Market by Distribution Channel

6.1. Pharmacies

6.2. Online Channel

6.3. Hypermarkets



7. Global Wearable Medical Devices Market by Type

7.1. Activity Monitors

7.2. Patches

7.3. Smart Watches

7.4. Smart Clothing



8. Global Wearable Medical Devices Market by Region 2017-2023

8.1. North America

8.1.1. North America Wearable Medical Devices Market by Type of Device

8.1.2. North America Wearable Medical Devices Market by Application

8.1.3. North America Wearable Medical Devices Market by Distribution Channel

8.1.4. North America Wearable Medical Devices Market by Type

8.1.5. North America Wearable Medical Devices Market by Country

8.2. Europe

8.2.1. Europe Wearable Medical Devices Market by Type of Device

8.2.2. Europe Wearable Medical Devices Market by Application

8.2.3. Europe Wearable Medical Devices Market by Distribution Channel

8.2.4. Europe Wearable Medical Devices Market by Type

8.2.5. Europe Wearable Medical Devices Market by Country

8.3. Asia-Pacific

8.3.1. Asia-Pacific Wearable Medical Devices Market by Type of Device

8.3.2. Asia-Pacific Wearable Medical Devices Market by Application

8.3.3. Asia-Pacific Wearable Medical Devices Market by Distribution Channel

8.3.4. Asia-Pacific Wearable Medical Devices Market by Type

8.3.5. Asia-Pacific Wearable Medical Devices Market by Country

8.4. RoW

8.4.1. RoW Wearable Medical Devices Market by Type of Device

8.4.2. RoW Wearable Medical Devices Market by Application

8.4.3. RoW Wearable Medical Devices Market by Distribution Channel

8.4.4. RoW Wearable Medical Devices Market by Type

8.4.5. RoW Wearable Medical Devices Market by Sub-region



9. Company Covered

9.1. Jawbone

9.2. Vitalconnect

9.3. Lifewatch

9.4. Nokia Technologies

9.5. Activeinsights

9.6. Monica Healthcare

9.7. Philips

9.8. Omron

9.9. Polar Electro

9.10. Xiaomi



