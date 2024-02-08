Wearable Medical Devices Market to grow by USD 15.54 billion from 2022 to 2027; Market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Abbott Laboratories, Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., and many more - Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

08 Feb, 2024, 17:36 ET

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The wearable medical devices market is estimated to grow by USD 15.54 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 17.82%. The wearable medical devices market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer wearable medical devices market are 3L Labs Co. Ltd., Abbott Laboratories, Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., Biotricity Inc., Boston Scientific Corp., Daifuku Co. Ltd., Dexcom Inc., Garmin Ltd., General Electric Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Johari Digital India Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic Plc, OMRON Corp., Oura Health Oy, Polar Electro Oy, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., The Sotera Wireless Inc., and ten3T Healthcare.

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Wearable Medical Devices Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Wearable Medical Devices Market 2023-2027

The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download a Free Sample before buying

Company Offering:

  • Abbott Laboratories - The company offers wearable medical devices such as wearable FreeStyle Libre devices.
  • Alphabet Inc. - The company offers wearable medical devices such as the Fitbit series under its subsidiary called Google LLC.
  • Apple Inc. - The company offers wearable medical devices such as the Apple Watch series to measure blood oxygen levels.
  • For details on companies and their offerings – Buy the report!

By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). North America will have the largest share of the market. The region is estimated to contribute 37% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The rising incidence of diseases, a high prevalence of hearing impairment, an increase in the number of technological devices used for wearables, increasing GDP, increased healthcare spending, new product launches and significant market presence of large companies are some of the major factors driving the growth in the region.

Download a free sample report to get more insights on the market share of various regions and the contribution of the segments.

  • Impactful driver- Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases globally
  • Key Trend - Emergence of innovative wearable medical devices
  • Major Challenges - High cost of wearable medical devices 

 Market Segmentation

  • The diagnostic and monitoring devices segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. These devices enable the detection and monitoring of changes in body signatures throughout various areas and organs, thus making them a major advantage. Furthermore, factors such as the increasing health consciousness among end-users, the launch of low-cost wearable vital signs and activity monitoring devices, and technological advancements are also positively impacting the growth of this segment.

Technavio Research experts have provided more insights on the market share of segments - View a Free Sample Report

Related Reports:

The diagnostic wearable medical devices market size is estimated to grow by USD 7,333.3 million at a CAGR of 15.2% between 2022 and 2027. 

The wearable pulse oximeters market is estimated to grow by USD 244.66 million at a CAGR of 7.3% between 2023 and 2027. 

TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Product

7 Market Segmentation by Application

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact US:

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Rum Market to grow by USD 9.1 billion from 2023 to 2028; Growth Driven by the growing demand for premium varieties of rum - Technavio

Rum Market to grow by USD 9.1 billion from 2023 to 2028; Growth Driven by the growing demand for premium varieties of rum - Technavio

The rum market is expected to grow by USD 9.1 billion from 2023 to 2028, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will...
Chickpea Market to grow by USD 7.40 billion from 2022 to 2027, The increasing consumption of chickpeas as a snacking item to drive growth - Technavio

Chickpea Market to grow by USD 7.40 billion from 2022 to 2027, The increasing consumption of chickpeas as a snacking item to drive growth - Technavio

The chickpea market is to grow by USD 7.40 billion from 2023 to 2027 progressing at a CAGR of 5.65% during the forecast period. The report offers an...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Consumer Electronics

Image1

Medical Equipment

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.