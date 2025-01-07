Wearable Robotics Leading Company WIRobotics to Introduce Ultra-Lightweight Walking Assistance Wearable Robot WIM to the U.S. Market

Revolutionizing Personal Mobility and Healthcare for All Ages

Proven Innovation Backed by CES Awards and Success in the Korean Market

YONGIN, South Korea, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WIRobotics, a pioneering leader in wearable robotics co-led by Yeon-baek Lee and Yong-jae Kim, is set to launch its breakthrough walking assistance wearable robot, WIM (We Innovate Mobility), in the U.S. market. Weighing just 1.6 kilograms, WIM offers an unmatched combination of portability, ease of use, and advanced technology, making it a game-changer in personal mobility. Its innovative design has already earned global acclaim, winning CES Innovation Awards in robotics for two consecutive years.

WIM, the Wearable Mobility Solution by WIRobotics

Building on its strong debut in South Korea, where it has already sold 500 units, WIM is now poised to meet the diverse needs of U.S. consumers. The wearable robot caters to the active young generation, seniors seeking improved mobility, and patients recovering from lower-body injuries.

Unparalleled Features for Enhanced Mobility

WIM's standout features include:

Ultra-Lightweight Design : At just 1.6 kilograms, WIM can be put on or removed in under 30 seconds. Its compact dimensions (23cm x 6cm when folded) make it easy to carry in a dedicated pouch.

: At just 1.6 kilograms, WIM can be put on or removed in under 30 seconds. Its compact dimensions (23cm x 6cm when folded) make it easy to carry in a dedicated pouch. Revolutionary Technology : Powered by a proprietary single actuator system—the first of its kind globally—WIM delivers optimal performance while maintaining a sleek, portable form.

: Powered by a proprietary single actuator system—the first of its kind globally—WIM delivers optimal performance while maintaining a sleek, portable form. Custom Fit: With a one-size-fits-all design, WIM adapts seamlessly to users of all body types.

Data-Driven Health and Fitness Benefits

WIM goes beyond mobility assistance by integrating advanced AI and big data technologies to offer personalized coaching:

The accompanying mobile app provides real-time analysis of gait metrics, including speed, agility, and symmetry, and calculates an overall "gait age."

Based on this data, WIM creates tailored exercise plans to help users achieve their mobility and fitness goals.

A four-week usability test with seniors demonstrated a 78% improvement in physical functions, with participants experiencing enhanced walking speed, endurance, and lower-body strength.

Versatile Modes for Every Lifestyle

WIM adapts to various user needs through multiple operating modes:

Assist Mode : Reduces energy consumption by 20% during level-ground walking.

: Reduces energy consumption by 20% during level-ground walking. Resist Mode : Adds resistance to strengthen lower-body muscles.

: Adds resistance to strengthen lower-body muscles. Hiking Mode : Ensures stability and comfort during uphill or downhill activities.

: Ensures stability and comfort during uphill or downhill activities. Slow Gait Mode: Enhances control for rehabilitation and therapeutic purposes.

Water- and dust-resistant, WIM performs reliably across diverse environments, making it suitable for both indoor and outdoor use.

Expanding to the U.S. Market

"We are thrilled to bring WIM's innovative solution to the U.S., a market that values both advanced technology and user-centric design," said CTO and Co-CEO Yong-jae Kim. "By listening to American consumers' feedback, we aim to further refine our products and redefine personal mobility."

WIM's U.S. launch marks a significant milestone in WIRobotics' vision of making wearable robotics accessible to everyone, paving the way for a future where robotics seamlessly enhance daily life.

About WIRobotics

WIRobotics, short for We Innovate Robotics, is dedicated to improving quality of life through wearable robotics. Following the success of WIBS (We Innovate Back Support), an unpowered back support wearable robot, the company launched WIM in 2024, earning CES Innovation Awards in both the Robotics and Accessibility & Aging Tech categories. WIRobotics continues to lead the charge toward a "one person, one robot" era by combining cutting-edge technology with hands-on consumer engagement.

For more information, visit www.wirobotics.com.

