Wearables and Connected Devices Labor Market Growing at a CAGR of 29-30 Percent, Says Beroe Inc

RALEIGH, North Carolina, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global market for wearables and connected devices is currently estimated to be worth $14.5 billion and is expected to reach a value of $18.9 billion by 2020, according to Beroe Inc., a procurement intelligence firm. Approximately 600 million wearables are expected to share data online globally by 2020, the market is driven by the massive health data benefits offered by wearables.

North America and Europe together account for overall 60 percent of the wearables and connected devices market share. However, the Asia Pacific region is the fastest-growing market with a 31 percent share. The maximum numbers of global suppliers provide wearables and connected devices services and support in North America and EU, followed by regions of APAC apart from India and China, then LATAM, India and finally China.

The numerous benefits of wearables and connected devices in the healthcare industry are driving the growth of the market. From addressing patient recruitment challenges to remote monitoring of patients and patient adherence, real-time data capture, and precision medicine, wearables, and connected devices provide accurate data. The constraints for the market are the lack of standardization and analysis of wearable-generated data, data security/privacy concerns and misuse and reluctance in the adoption of wearable devices.

Technologically advanced wearable devices and smartphones come with gyroscopes, compasses, accelerometers, and motion trackers, enabling the calculation of pulse, speed, distance travelled, and total calories burnt. This will further improve the accuracy of measurements and values obtained from wearable devices. Wearables and connected devices are most commonly used to measure medical adherence, activity, heart rate, blood pressure, sleep, glucose, pulse oximetry, weight, breathing, temperature, nutrition, and spirometry.

