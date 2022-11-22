Wearables Market Size in US to Grow by USD 6.85 Billion, Growing Preference for Wearables Electronic Devices for Payment to Drive Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The wearables market size in the US is set to grow by USD 6.85 billion. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.92% from 2021 to 2026. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request a FREE Sample Report

Wearables Market in US 2022-2026: Driver and Challenge

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Wearables Market in US

The growing preference for wearables electronic devices for payment is driving the market's growth. Wearable electronic device manufacturers are integrating Near-field communication (NFC) technology to enable contactless payment by a direct tap and point of sale (POS) terminal. The rising adoption of contactless payment is increasing the number of partnerships among market participants. Vendors are integrating the contactless payment feature into their offerings, which is expected to positively impact the wearables market growth in the US.

The increasing concerns over data security and privacy related to these devices are challenging the market growth. Large volumes of data are stored and accessed through these devices. The data generated by smartwatches can be easily decoded using a wireless interceptor. In addition, several wearable electronic devices are embedded with NFC, which enables them to store customer information and facilitate contactless transactions and data exchanges. Thus, the risk of security and privacy breach is expected to limit the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Wearables Market in US 2022-2026: Segmentation

Product

Smartwatches: The smartwatches segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The increase in demand for smartwatches in developing countries is driving the growth of this segment. Moreover, the rise in the production of watches has increased the demand for smartwatches, which, in turn, has propelled the growth of the smartwatch market in the US.



Wireless Headphones



HMDs



Smart Bands



Others

Distribution Channel

Online



Offline

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions

Wearables Market in US 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the wearables market in the US provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., Fossil Group Inc., Garmin Ltd., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., Lenovo Group Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Motorola Mobility LLC, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Sony Group Corp.

The report also covers the following areas :

Wearables Market in US 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist the wearables market in growth in the US during the next five years

Estimation of the wearables market size in the US and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the wearables market in the US

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of wearables market vendors in the US

Wearables Market In US Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.92% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 6.85 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.99 Regional analysis US Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., Fossil Group Inc., Garmin Ltd., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., Lenovo Group Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Motorola Mobility LLC, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Sony Group Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Smartwatches - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Wireless headphones - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

HMDs - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Smart bands - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Alphabet Inc.

Apple Inc.

Fossil Group Inc.

Garmin Ltd.

Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.

Lenovo Group Ltd.

LG Electronics Inc.

Motorola Mobility LLC

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sony Group Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

