WearOptimo Strengthens Intellectual Property Portfolio with Issuance of Additional Patents to Support Wearable Sensor Technology for Health Monitoring

BRISBANE, Australia and NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WearOptimo, a healthcare technology company developing next-generation Microwearable sensors for hydration and biomarker monitoring, today announced three new granted patents, expanding WearOptimo's intellectual property estate to 15 granted patents.

The three new granted patents protect significant additional features relating to WearOptimo's microwearable proprietary AI backbone – the decision support system to power the platform's health insights, theranostic capabilities to ultimately expand the platform from sensing alone, to sensing and delivering a therapy in response to biomarkers detected, and sensor application.

"WearOptimo has built what I believe is the most advanced and powerful microneedle sensor platform in the market today," said Dr. Robert Langer, Institute Professor at MIT and Advisory Board Member of WearOptimo. "WearOptimo also has a remarkable patent portfolio, both in depth and breadth. This is not a single-device patent strategy, it's a fully integrated moat spanning microneedle sensor design, proprietary AI analytics, sensor application, scalable manufacturing – and theranostic capabilities. Together, these capabilities position WearOptimo to scale its microwearable sensors globally and expand across multiple high-value clinical applications. That level of defensibility is rare and underpins a meaningful long-term competitive advantage."

"The expansion of our patent portfolio marks a critical milestone as we actualize the full potential of our microwearable technology," said Dr. Mark Kendall, CEO and Founder of WearOptimo. "These patents strengthen our ability to extend the platform beyond hydration monitoring for health applications (also protected by WearOptimo's patent estate) and into clinical grade medical devices designed to identify biochemical signals associated with serious conditions – for example monitoring cardiac biomarkers associated with heart injury or heart attacks. Our goal has always been to build a platform technology that can span both the health and wellness sector as well as the medical device market, the granting of these additional patents takes us one step closer to making that become a reality."

WearOptimo's intellectual property portfolio spans 9 patent families with 45 patent filings worldwide (15 granted to date). These filings cover all major market territories: Australia, the United States, Europe, Japan, Canada, and China ensuring comprehensive protection across the company's largest target markets.

WearOptimo has built a robust intellectual property portfolio spanning microneedle sensors, proprietary AI analytics, and scalable manufacturing, protecting its core wearable platform while enabling expansion into future biochemical and disease-monitoring applications. Together, this integrated IP creates a durable competitive moat as the platform moves toward commercialization.

About WearOptimo

WearOptimo is a health technology company developing the next generation of wearable medical sensors by leveraging AI to transform the way we approach hydration and biomarker monitoring. WearOptimo's microwearable is an AI-enhanced, 'sticker-like' skin-patch containing sensors which measure data points that today's typical wearables cannot collect, in a minimally-invasive, pain-free format. The powerful technology platform works by microelectrodes reaching just a hair's width into the skin, directly detecting key body biosignals/biomarkers, which are then translated into real-time actionable wellness and health insights for the user. WearOptimo's technology is at the forefront of real-time tech-enabled health monitoring, with its first product aimed at hydration monitoring in elite sports, the military, and industrial sectors where hydration is critical to performance and safety – before broadening out into hydration and biomarker monitoring in clinical care. WearOptimo is a world-class team, led by biomedical engineer Dr Mark Kendall – a pioneer of the field of microneedles and successful business builder in global healthcare – complemented by a highly distinguished Advisory Board, including: Dr. Robert Langer (co-founder of Moderna).

