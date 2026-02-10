WearOptimo to Host Webinar on the Future of Wearables for Precision Health Monitoring

World Class Experts Meet to Discuss Development of Next-Generation Wearable Health Monitoring Platforms

BRISBANE, Australia and NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WearOptimo, a healthcare technology company developing next-generation Microwearable sensors for hydration and biomarker monitoring, today announced it will host a live webinar on February 17, 2026 at 3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT. which will explore how emerging sensing technologies are shaping the future of wearables for health monitoring across wellness and clinical applications.

Titled 'Our Future is Wearable: How Next Generation Health Monitoring Devices Can Help Us Live Longer and Perform Better' the webinar will examine how wearable technology is moving beyond surface-level tracking toward biological sensing that can deliver more reliable health data. The discussion will explore advances in microneedle-based sensors and AI-driven analytics, the limitations of today's wearables, and why validated, real-time insights are becoming critical to support a wide range of health and wellness needs.

The webinar will be moderated by Solomon Wilcots, NFL broadcaster and former player for the Cincinnati Bengals, and will feature the following participants:

Dr. Mark Kendall, Ph.D. – CEO and Founder of WearOptimo , an internationally recognized biomedical engineer, inventor, and entrepreneur who pioneered the microneedle field.





, an internationally recognized biomedical engineer, inventor, and entrepreneur who pioneered the microneedle field. Dr. Douglas E. Williams, Ph.D. – Former EVP of R&D at Biogen and a leading figure in biopharmaceutical innovation, business building and effectively taking health products to market.





– and a leading figure in biopharmaceutical innovation, business building and effectively taking health products to market. Dr. Luke Bennett, M.D. – Former Director of Hintsa Performance, where he led medical and performance programs across nine dominant seasons in Formula One and is now CEO and Co-Founder of 10 SQUARED.

Webinar Information

Pre-registration is now open HERE

Date: February 17, 2026

Time: 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT

Attendees may ask questions via written Q&A. A recording of the event will be posted to the WearOptimo website.

About WearOptimo

WearOptimo is a health technology company developing the next generation of wearable medical sensors by leveraging AI to transform the way we approach hydration and biomarker monitoring. WearOptimo's microwearable is an AI-enhanced, 'sticker-like' skin-patch containing sensors which measure data points that today's typical wearables cannot collect, in a minimally-invasive, pain-free format. The powerful technology platform works by microelectrodes reaching just a hair's width into the skin, directly detecting key body biosignals/biomarkers, which are then translated – with novel and proprietary AI – into real-time actionable wellness and health insights for the user. WearOptimo's technology is at the forefront of real-time tech-enabled health monitoring, with its first product aimed at hydration monitoring in elite sports, the military, and industrial sectors where hydration is critical to performance and safety – before broadening out into hydration and biomarker monitoring in clinical care.

WearOptimo is a world-class team, led by biomedical engineer Dr Mark Kendall – a pioneer of the field of microneedles and successful business builder in global healthcare – complemented by a highly distinguished Advisory Board, including: Dr. Robert Langer (co-founder of Moderna), and two participants of this live webinar: Dr. Douglas E. Williams, Ph.D. – Former EVP of R&D at Biogen; and Dr. Luke Bennett – Former Director of Hintsa Performance.

Please visit https://wearoptimo.com/ for more information and follow us on LinkedIn and .

Company Contact:

Dr. Mark Kendall

[email protected]

Media Contacts:

Rachelle Babb, Ph.D. or Sean Naughton, Ph.D.

Russo Partners, LLC

[email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE WearOptimo