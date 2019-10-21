Weather Cannot Hide From Honeywell's New Advanced Radar System

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With the all-new Honeywell (NYSE: HON) IntuVue® RDR-7000 Weather Radar System, bad weather doesn't have to be bad news for pilots or passengers. The latest, most advanced addition to the IntuVue family expands Honeywell's advanced weather radar capabilities to more aircraft, helping pilots safely navigate inclement weather, keep passengers comfortable and get them to their destinations on time.

This intuitive system builds upon the technology and success of Honeywell's existing IntuVue RDR-4000 Weather Radar System, found in larger commercial and military aircraft, and expands its reach to include additional smaller platforms like regional and business jets, as well as helicopters. Now, more pilots, passengers and operators can experience IntuVue, which is the most technically advanced weather radar available and the only radar to depict a vertical view of storms. This provides pilots with an intuitive display of weather along a flight path to help choose the safest, most comfortable route.

Weather-related delays and cancellations cost the aviation industry billions of dollars every year, while turbulence-related incidents impact passenger comfort and safety. The RDR-7000 Weather Radar can accurately predict the presence of lightning or hail, so pilots can avoid hazardous weather. Beyond weather conditions, the radar can also detect turbulence up to 60 nautical miles ahead, enabling the crew to avoid the turbulence or alert the passengers sooner.

Like the existing IntuVue RDR-4000, the new radar system brings the proven technology of 3-D volumetric scanning, analyzing a storm cloud in 17 different scans from the ground up to 60,000 feet, providing a 3-D view of the entire storm cell.

"Weather is difficult to predict, and pilots continually run the risk of encountering unexpected weather like hail or thunderstorms, which can impact the safety and comfort of all onboard," said Stevan Slijepcevic, president, Honeywell Aerospace Electronic Solutions. "The RDR-7000 reduces this risk by more than 50% using the new and improved automated mode, which helps pilots focus on upcoming weather hazards and reroute decisions instead of operating the radar."

The RDR-7000 provides fully automatic operation without requiring pilots to manually point the antenna to analyze a storm, resulting in improved weather situational awareness with reduced cockpit workload.

Business jet and regional carrier aircraft operators with Honeywell legacy radar will be able to upgrade to the RDR-7000 starting in April 2020. The radar will be available for Dassault Falcon 900; Bombardier Global 5000 and Express; Bombardier De Havilland Dash 8-100; Bombardier Challenger 600 and 601; Cessna Citation 750 X, 650 (including Citation III and VII), 560, V, Ultra, and 550 Bravo; Learjet 40 and 45; Embraer ERJ 135 and 145; Hawker 800; and ATR 42 and 72 aircraft. Honeywell also plans to roll this out to helicopter, military, and other business and general aviation aircraft in Q2 of 2020.

