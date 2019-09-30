Weather Forecasting Systems Market - Global Forecast to 2025: Increasing Computing Capabilities of Supercomputers for Weather Forecasting

DUBLIN, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Weather Forecasting Systems Market by Vertical (Aviation, Agriculture, Renewable), Solution (Hardware: Data Loggers, Anemometers, Software: Big Data, Super Computing), Application, Forecast Type, Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The weather forecasting systems market is projected to grow from an estimated USD 2.3 billion in 2019 to USD 3.3 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2019 to 2025.

The market is driven by factors, such as increasing demand for weather forecasting using big data analytics, rise in climate change patterns resulting in uncertainties related to rainfall and increased need for continuous weather monitoring to enable disaster management. Predictive analytics is helping change the future of weather forecasting. Weather scientists use big data analytics to predict future weather conditions, based on the study of the current and past data. Supercomputers are enabled with big data analytics to accurately predict life-threatening natural weather conditions.



Weather forecasting systems (WFS) are weather prediction systems designed to carry out atmospheric research and operational weather forecasting. These systems include hardware and software solutions. The demand for analytical solutions that use disruptive technologies, such as big data, AI, supercomputing, etc., is higher compared to hardware. These technologies analyze the data collected by tools, such as barometers, radars, and thermometers, etc.



The weather forecasting systems market refers to the overall market for weather forecasting systems across the globe. It includes weather forecasting techniques that are required in sectors such as military, aviation, energy, transportation, marine, public, private, etc.



Growth of the weather forecasting systems market can be attributed to several factors, such as the increasing demand for weather forecasting using big data analytics, the growing need for continuous weather monitoring for disaster management, and uncertainties related to rainfall.



Vaisala Oyj (Finland), The Weather Company (US), AccuWeather (US), Sutron Corporation (US), Skye Instruments Ltd. (UK), Gill Instruments Limited (UK), Campbell Scientific, Inc. (US), All Weather, Inc. (US), and Airmar Technology Corporation (US), among others, are the key players operating in the market.

These leading players have manufacturing facilities and strong distribution networks in various key regions.

