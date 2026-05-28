WEATHER GUARD® Launches Heavy-Duty Sliding Truck Bed System for Faster, Safer Truck Bed Access

New sliding cargo system gives crews full tailgate access to tools and materials while reducing climbing, overreaching, and repetitive strain

ITASCA, Ill., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WEATHER GUARD®, the industry leader in secure truck and van storage solutions, today launched the WEATHER GUARD Sliding Bed System, a heavy-duty cargo management solution designed to give contractors and fleet crews faster, safer access to tools and equipment at the tailgate. With 100% slide extension, the system brings tools and materials directly to the tailgate, reducing climbing, awkward reaching, and repeated strain during loading and unloading. The Sliding Bed is designed to integrate seamlessly with existing WEATHER GUARD storage and organization solutions, creating a more efficient mobile workspace for contractors and fleet operators.

Built for demanding jobsites, the WEATHER GUARD Sliding Bed streamlines loading, unloading and equipment access for contractors and fleet crews working out of pickup trucks every day. Its full-extension sliding deck creates a true tailgate workspace that allows crews to load, organize and access equipment without climbing into the truck bed.

"The WEATHER GUARD Sliding Bed was built around how contractors and fleet crews actually use their trucks every day," said Emily Gerkin, Senior Product Manager at WEATHER GUARD. "The system helps crews access heavy tools and materials faster while reducing the repetitive climbing and reaching that adds unnecessary strain over time."

Built for Heavy Payloads and Daily Jobsite Use

Constructed from heavy-duty steel and rated for payloads up to 2,000 lbs., the WEATHER GUARD Sliding Bed is designed to handle demanding equipment, harsh transit conditions and daily jobsite use. High-performance steel rollers and a powder-coated finish help deliver long-term durability and corrosion resistance. By bringing cargo directly to the tailgate, the system helps reduce unnecessary climbing and repetitive movement during loading and unloading tasks. Its edge-to-edge flat deck design allows crews to slide, stack and secure cargo without interference from wheel wells or uneven surfaces.

Available in 65-inch and 75-inch models, the WEATHER GUARD Sliding Bed fits full-size domestic pickup trucks and integrates with WEATHER GUARD truck boxes and truck racks. Eight adjustable tie-down points and an integrated c-channel help secure cargo and accommodate larger equipment during transit.

Additional features include:

Full tailgate access : 100% slide extension helps crews reach tools and materials without climbing into the truck bed.

: 100% slide extension helps crews reach tools and materials without climbing into the truck bed. Heavy-duty construction : Steel platform supports payloads up to 2,000 lbs. for demanding equipment and materials.

: Steel platform supports payloads up to 2,000 lbs. for demanding equipment and materials. Flexible cargo organization : Edge-to-edge flat deck, removable side rails and integrated c-channel support customizable tie-down configurations.

: Edge-to-edge flat deck, removable side rails and integrated c-channel support customizable tie-down configurations. Integrated WEATHER GUARD compatibility : Works with WEATHER GUARD truck boxes and truck racks.

: Works with WEATHER GUARD truck boxes and truck racks. Multiple size options : Available in 65-inch and 75-inch models for full-size domestic pickup trucks.

: Available in 65-inch and 75-inch models for full-size domestic pickup trucks. Reduced physical strain: Helps minimize overreaching, awkward lifting and repetitive climbing during loading and unloading.

The WEATHER GUARD Sliding Bed System is now available through authorized WEATHER GUARD distributors nationwide. For product specifications, fitment information, and availability, visit https://www.weatherguard.com/products/featured-products/sliding-bed.

ABOUT WEATHER GUARD®

WEATHER GUARD, a ProDriven Global Brand, is an industry leader in truck and van equipment, including truck boxes, drawer units, bulkheads, shelving, cabinets, and racks for trucks, vans and utility vehicles. WEATHER GUARD creates truck and van organization systems that promote productivity and provide superior protection against break-ins and inclement weather conditions. WEATHER GUARD products are manufactured in Crystal Lake, Illinois. For more information, visit www.weatherguard.com.

ABOUT PRODRIVEN GLOBAL BRANDS

ProDriven Global Brands is a privately owned, fully integrated, international manufacturer and distributor of industrial, construction and automotive equipment designed for professional users. The company's growth is driven by its strong, healthy and admired brands focused on innovation and continuous improvement. For a full list of industry leading global brands, visit www.prodrivenbrands.com.

Media Contact:

Angie Maddox

[email protected]

SOURCE WEATHER GUARD