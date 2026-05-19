Weatherford Capital Deepens Commitment to Sports Investing, Names Todd Marcy as Partner

Appointment Further Advances Firm's Sports Continuum Investment Strategy Across Youth, Collegiate, and Professional Markets

TAMPA, Fla., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Weatherford Capital ("the Firm"), a private investment firm with over $1 billion in assets under management, has appointed Todd Marcy as a Partner. In this role, Todd will work alongside Founding Partner Drew Weatherford on all aspects of the Firm's sports investment strategy and sit on the Firm's investment committee.

"Weatherford Capital's investment philosophy and initial investments within the Sports Continuum framework reflect an approach to the dynamic sports investment landscape that is unique and compelling." Post this Todd Marcy

"Todd brings a rare combination of deep sports market expertise and institutional investment discipline," said Will Weatherford, Managing Partner of Weatherford Capital. "He has built a track record that very few investors in this space can match, and a depth of relationships and pattern recognition that comes only from being close to this market for years. With the sports investment landscape still evolving, Todd is one of the industry experts shaping it. We're thrilled to build the next phase of the Firm's sports strategy with him at the table."

As Partner, Marcy will direct deal sourcing, evaluation, execution, and portfolio management, alongside Drew Weatherford, as the Firm continues to build its investment presence across the "Sports Continuum," the Firm's framework for sports investing.

"We developed the Sports Continuum framework around the belief that sports is maturing into a fully integrated ecosystem — one where youth, collegiate, and professional markets are converging as they continue to professionalize and institutionalize," said Drew Weatherford, Founding Partner of Weatherford Capital. "We believe the most compelling investment opportunities will emerge from identifying platforms positioned to benefit from this long-term transformation across the broader sports economy. Todd's experience makes him an exceptional partner as we continue to expand our presence across it."

Marcy joins Weatherford Capital from Avenue Capital Group, a global investment firm with approximately $10 billion in assets under management, where as a Senior Managing Director, he helped manage the Avenue Sports Fund, a $1 billion private equity fund investing in teams, leagues, and sports-related businesses globally. The Avenue Sports Fund is one of the first institutional vehicles of its kind dedicated to the sports asset class.

Earlier in his career, Marcy served as Managing Director and Director of Research at Cohn Robbins Holding Corp. and as a Managing Director at Blue Harbour Group, a $3 billion investment firm, where he led the majority of the Firm's investments in technology, media, telecom, entertainment, and sports. He also held roles as Portfolio Manager at Principled Capital Management and as a Principal at Dolphin Equity Partners, and began his career as an Investment Banking Analyst at Bear, Stearns & Co.

"Weatherford Capital's investment philosophy and initial investments within the Sports Continuum framework reflect an approach to the dynamic sports investment landscape that is unique and compelling," said Marcy. "That kind of vision, paired with the depth of institutional private equity and the conviction of founders, is what makes this platform and opportunity genuinely distinct. I'm excited to partner with Drew and the team to build on what they've established and further scale the strategy."

Marcy's appointment reflects Weatherford Capital's continued commitment to establishing a differentiated sports investment platform. The Firm invests across the full athlete lifecycle, with the conviction that sports represents a durable, high-growth asset class at the intersection of media, technology, and consumer behavior.

About Weatherford Capital

Weatherford Capital is a private investment firm with over $1 billion in assets under management. Founded in 2015, the Firm aspires to partner with visionary founders and leaders to build enduring companies critical to the long-term growth of the economy, spanning technology, financial services, business services, sports, and public-sector markets. Through a relationship-driven approach rooted in long-term stewardship of capital and deep experience in public-private partnerships, Weatherford Capital seeks to empower organizations to create lasting value in sectors where regulation, governance, and public engagement shape how businesses and consumers operate. For more information, visit www.weatherfordcapital.com.

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SOURCE Weatherford Capital