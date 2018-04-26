Weatherford Introduces Magnus™ Rotary Steerable System

Rugged, Push-the-Bit Design Delivers Cost-Effective Wellbores

News provided by

Weatherford International plc

08:30 ET

BAAR, Switzerland, April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Weatherford International plc (NYSE: WFT) today announced the commercial release of the Magnus™ rotary steerable system, which combines reliable, high-performance drilling with precise directional control. The push-the-bit tool is designed for deployment in nearly any drilling scenario, including high doglegs.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/7941152-weatherford-magnus-rotary-steerable-system/

Weatherford Introduces Magnus™ Rotary Steerable System
Weatherford Introduces Magnus™ Rotary Steerable System
The Magnus™ rotary steerable system features a rugged design, precise directional steering, and high-performance drilling capabilities.
The Magnus™ rotary steerable system features a rugged design, precise directional steering, and high-performance drilling capabilities.
An electronic control system confirms the toolface orientation with high-speed data sampling.
An electronic control system confirms the toolface orientation with high-speed data sampling.
The Magnus™ rotary steerable system is compatible with all standard drill-bit designs.
The Magnus™ rotary steerable system is compatible with all standard drill-bit designs.
Fully independent pad control enables proportional drilling adjustments, optimizes the well trajectory, and provides redundancies.
Fully independent pad control enables proportional drilling adjustments, optimizes the well trajectory, and provides redundancies.
Weatherford Introduces Magnus™ Rotary Steerable System
The Magnus™ rotary steerable system features a rugged design, precise directional steering, and high-performance drilling capabilities. An electronic control system confirms the toolface orientation with high-speed data sampling. The Magnus™ rotary steerable system is compatible with all standard drill-bit designs. Fully independent pad control enables proportional drilling adjustments, optimizes the well trajectory, and provides redundancies.

Key features of the Magnus system include fully independent pad control, a fully rotating bias unit with minimal bottomhole-assembly (BHA) stabilization, real-time BHA diagnostics and autopilot functionality. The system comprises several modular components to facilitate quick and easy maintenance, even in remote locations.

"The Magnus system represents a major shift in the way that Weatherford approaches directional drilling, and has great potential to disrupt the status-quo rotary steerable market," said Etienne Roux, Global Segment President, Drilling and Evaluation at Weatherford. "We are excited to provide our customers with a reliable and cost-effective option for efficiently drilling high-quality wellbores."

About Weatherford
Weatherford is one of the largest multinational oilfield service companies providing innovative solutions, technology and services to the oil and gas industry. The Company operates in over 90 countries and has a network of approximately 780 locations, including manufacturing, service, research and development, and training facilities and employs approximately 28,700 people. For more information, visit www.weatherford.com and connect with Weatherford on LinkedInFacebookTwitter and YouTube.

Contacts:

Christoph Bausch

+1.713.836.4615

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer




Karen David-Green

+1.713.836.7430

Vice President - Investor Relations, Marketing and Communications

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/weatherford-introduces-magnus-rotary-steerable-system-300635824.html

SOURCE Weatherford International plc

Related Links

http://www.weatherford.com

Also from this source

08:30 ET Weatherford lance le système rotatif orientable Magnus™

08:30 ET Weatherford stellt das Rotary-Steerable-System Magnus™ vor

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Weatherford Introduces Magnus™ Rotary Steerable System

News provided by

Weatherford International plc

08:30 ET