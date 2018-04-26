Weatherford Introduces Magnus™ Rotary Steerable System

Key features of the Magnus system include fully independent pad control, a fully rotating bias unit with minimal bottomhole-assembly (BHA) stabilization, real-time BHA diagnostics and autopilot functionality. The system comprises several modular components to facilitate quick and easy maintenance, even in remote locations.

"The Magnus system represents a major shift in the way that Weatherford approaches directional drilling, and has great potential to disrupt the status-quo rotary steerable market," said Etienne Roux, Global Segment President, Drilling and Evaluation at Weatherford. "We are excited to provide our customers with a reliable and cost-effective option for efficiently drilling high-quality wellbores."

