Weathering Steel - Worldwide Market Insights, 2019: The Trade War Between China and the US is Challenging Growth

The weathering steel market was valued at USD 992 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 1,644 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 8.8% between 2019 and 2024.

The weathering steel market was valued at USD 992 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 1,644 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 8.8% between 2019 and 2024.

The building & construction industry, which consists of residential buildings, commercial buildings, and infrastructure (bridges and tunnels), is the major consumer of weathering steel with this consumption projected to increase in the near future. This can be attributed to the increasing demand for infrastructure in various parts of the world, such as the US, Germany, Russia, and India.

Weathering steel is generally manufactured in an unpainted form and does not require a coating due to the patina generated by the steel. However, some manufacturers prefer providing a coating layer on it as it helps in applications where the steel is always in contact with water. The coating, however, increases the overall cost of the steel.

Weathering steel is available in the form of plates, sheets, bars, and others (coils, rivets, stripes, tubes). It offers superior mechanical properties when compared to its counterparts. In the construction of bridges, apart from its high strength and enhanced corrosion resistance, weathering steel sheets and plates are mainly used to provide a rustic, antique, and robust look. Additionally, weathering steel in the form of plates can outlast plain carbon steel in outdoor conditions.

Weathering steel, depending on the ASTM and several trademarked specifications, is classified into A242 (Corten-A), A588 (Corten-B), and others (including A604 and A606). A242 refers to steel plates with halfinch thickness. A588 is mostly used in structural shapes, plates, and bars, while A604 and A606 is mostly used in steel sheets and coils.

