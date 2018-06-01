Weathering the Storm: HVAC Professionals Address Hurricane Preparedness for National Safety Month

Cover your HVAC unit to keep debris out and prevent water flooding of the interior components.

Tightly secure your unit down with hurricane straps, as heavy winds can send your unit flying into your home or your neighbors'.

Remove air conditioner fuses to avoid damage caused by power surges when lines and power are restored after a power loss.

If evacuating, turn off gas to prevent leaks from occurring.

Preparedness is the first step to preventing costly or even dangerous issues that hurricanes can cause, which starts with ensuring your home systems are operating properly in the first place. Contact the professionals at One Hour for inspections and guidance on proper maintenance of your HVAC system.

