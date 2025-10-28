WeatherPromise and HomeToGo Expand Partnership to France and the Netherlands

New Rollout Ensures Weather Protection and Peace of Mind for HomeToGo customers

BERLIN, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HomeToGo, Europe's leading vacation rental group, announces the expansion of its successful partnership with WeatherPromise into two of its core European markets: France and the Netherlands.

Since its launch in May 2024, thousands of HomeToGo travelers in Germany have already booked with WeatherPromise protection, receiving full coverage for stays at HomeToGo properties worldwide. The partnership marked the first time in Europe that weather protection was integrated directly into a short-term rental platform — empowering travelers to plan trips with confidence, knowing their vacation rental stays are protected against rainy weather conditions.

The new rollout extends WeatherPromise coverage to HomeToGo's French and Dutch customers — two key markets in Europe. The standard protection applies to trips booked to any global destination.

Following HomeToGo's recent acquisition of Interhome, Europe's second largest vacation rental management company, the WeatherPromise protection will also be offered on Interhome's website, further broadening the reach and value of the partnership.

David Klemm, Co-Founder at WeatherPromise, said: "We're thrilled to deepen our relationship with HomeToGo and bring weather protection to more travelers across Europe. Thousands of guests have already experienced the benefits of WeatherPromise since our launch in 2024, and this expansion to France and the Netherlands marks a natural next step. We're proud to be partnering with HomeToGo to make weather guarantees a standard feature of European travel."

Ben Gordon, Director of Consumer Product at HomeToGo, said: "Our vision at HomeToGo is to unlock better stays, and that means giving our travelers the flexibility to enjoy their vacations - rain or shine. We're happy to expand our partnership with WeatherPromise in France and the Netherlands, ensuring travel experiences that truly matter to guests."

About WeatherPromise

WeatherPromise guarantees the weather for vacations as well as outdoor activities, experiences, and events. The company gives everyone the confidence to travel without worrying about the weather. With a global team and offices in the United States and Germany, WeatherPromise partners with the world's leading travel and experience companies to open up more destinations, more seasons, and more opportunities for its partners and their guests. For more information, visit www.weatherpromise.com .

About the HomeToGo Group

HomeToGo was founded in 2014 in Berlin, Germany. Today HomeToGo is Europe's leading vacation rental group, combining its B2B software & tech-enabled service solutions segment, HomeToGo_PRO, with its AI-powered B2C marketplace. HomeToGo is the official travel partner and top sponsor of German Bundesliga football club 1. FC Union Berlin.

HomeToGo_PRO offers innovative software & tech-enabled service solutions for everyone who wants to be successful with vacation rentals, with a special focus on SaaS for hosts. With 20M+ vacation rental offers across thousands of trusted partners, HomeToGo's AI-powered B2C marketplace seamlessly connects travelers with the world's largest selection of vacation rentals to find the perfect home for any trip.

HomeToGo was born and built in Europe. While HomeToGo SE's registered office is located in Luxembourg, HomeToGo GmbH is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. HomeToGo operates localized apps and websites in more than 30 countries. HomeToGo SE is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the stock ticker "HTG" (ISIN LU2290523658). For more information visit: www.hometogo.com/about

