WeatherPromise Expands European Footprint Through Full Partnership with ab in den Urlaub, a brand of Invia Travel GmbH

Integration Makes Rain Protection, Peace of Mind, Seamlessly Available to Millions of German Travelers

LEIPZIG, Germany, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WeatherPromise today announced the full rollout of its partnership with ab in den Urlaub, the largest online travel agency in Central and Eastern Europe and Germany's leading provider of packaged vacations. Ab in den Urlaub provides customers with perfectly tailored offers: trips from well-known tour operators, flights from more than 550 airlines, and rooms in more than 200,000 hotels worldwide.

Following a successful pilot earlier this year, WeatherPromise's weather protection is now fully integrated into ab in den Urlaub's web platforms and available to all German customers.

Through this integration, travelers booking on ab in den Urlaub's well-known consumer brands, including ab-in-den-urlaub.de and fluege.de, can safeguard their vacations against excessive rainfall. If qualifying conditions occur, WeatherPromise automatically reimburses customers for the value of their trips without any claims process.

"Ab in den Urlaub is a market leader in European online travel, and we are excited to partner with them at full scale," said David Klemm, Co-Founder of WeatherPromise. "This launch demonstrates the demand for innovative, customer-first solutions in leisure travel. By integrating directly into ab in den Urlaub's platforms, we're bringing peace of mind to millions of travelers and showing how weather protection can be woven seamlessly into the online booking experience."

The rollout builds on a strong pilot program earlier in 2025, during which ab in den Urlaub customers successfully tested WeatherPromise's real-time coverage. With full integration, the partnership is now live across all ab in den Urlaub brands in Germany, expanding WeatherPromise's reach in one of Europe's largest and most competitive travel markets.

WeatherPromise provides weather protection via industry-leading technology, utilizing millions of data points for each trip, and weather conditions are continually monitored using satellite imagery, weather stations, and radar to ensure an accurate, real-time evaluation at the travel destination. Ab in den Urlaub's customers, via WeatherPromise, now have added peace of mind for every trip booked. For more information or to book your trip, visit: ab-in-den-urlaub.de and/or fluege.de.

About WeatherPromise

WeatherPromise guarantees the weather for vacations as well as outdoor activities, experiences, and events. The company gives everyone the confidence to travel without worrying about the weather. With a global team and offices in the United States and Germany, WeatherPromise partners with the world's leading travel and experience companies to open up more destinations, more seasons, and more opportunities for its partners and their guests. For more information, visit www.weatherpromise.com.

About ab in den Urlaub Group

Since April 24, 2025, ab in den urlaub as a brand of Invia Travel GmbH has officially been part of Polish Grupa Wirtualna Polska (WP Holding), marking an important milestone in unifying Europe's digital travel platforms. Under WP Holding's umbrella, brands such as Wakacje.pl, Szallas Group, Invia.cz, a.s., Invia.sk, Invia.hu Kft., Travelplanet.pl , Invia Travel Germany GmbH and Invia Flights Germany GmbH will now move forward together.

SOURCE WeatherPromise