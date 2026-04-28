WeatherPromise Named to TIME100 Most Influential Companies: Industry Leaders The list recognizes the world's most influential brands for their impact, innovation, and achievement

NEW YORK, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, WeatherPromise, the global brand that gives everyone the confidence to travel without worrying about the weather, was named to the TIME100 Most Influential Companies Industry Leaders list.

The award highlights WeatherPromise's role in transforming the travel experience by addressing one of its most persistent uncertainties: weather. Through its unique offering — paying travelers if weather conditions fall short of expectations — WeatherPromise enables consumers to book with confidence while unlocking new demand for destinations and travel providers.

By encouraging travel during off-peak and shoulder seasons, WeatherPromise reduces overcrowding, improves traveler experiences, and drives incremental bookings for partners without compromising pricing power. This approach supports a more sustainable and balanced travel ecosystem, benefiting travelers, destinations, and the broader industry.

According to the TIME100 Most Influential Companies of 2026: "For travelers eyeing a beach trip in hurricane season or a trekking expedition during the monsoons, WeatherPromise wants to take the gamble out of bad weather."

Recognition on this list places WeatherPromise among a select group of organizations including OpenAI, Lululemon and Club Med driving meaningful change worldwide. This underscores WeatherPromise's growing influence at the intersection of technology, travel, and climate-driven innovation.

To assemble the lists, TIME solicited nominations across sectors, and polled its global network of contributors and correspondents, as well as outside experts. Then TIME editors evaluated each nominee on key factors, including impact, innovation, ambition, and success. The result is a highly selective, but diverse group of companies shaping global business, one industry at a time.

According to WeatherPromise co-founder, David Klemm: "We're incredibly proud to be recognized by TIME. This is a validation of WeatherPromise's ability to turn one of the biggest uncertainties in planning a trip — the weather — into something travelers can expect with confidence. Above all else, we're enabling a healthier, more balanced travel ecosystem for travelers and destinations worldwide."

WeatherPromise is trusted by many of the travel industry's most recognizable and trusted brands to transform guest experiences, drive loyalty, and increase bookings and revenue. WeatherPromise partners include companies like Vrbo, Marriott, JetBlue Vacations, Invia and HomeToGo. Founded in 2022, the WeatherPromise team is comprised of top industry experts, with global offices in the United States and Germany.

"When we initially envisioned WeatherPromise, our goal was simple: empower travelers to see more of the world, in any season with confidence," said Daniel Price, co-founder of WeatherPromise. "We recognized the opportunity to help travelers explore well beyond peak travel windows — realizing rewarding experiences during less-crowded, off-peak and shoulder seasons. Being included on TIME100 offers powerful validation of WeatherPromise's ability to give travelers confidence to travel the world regardless of seasonality."

A full list of the TIME100 Companies Industry Leaders website can be found here: https://time.com/tag/time100-companies-2026/.

About WeatherPromise

WeatherPromise guarantees the weather for vacations as well as outdoor activities, experiences and events. The company gives everyone the confidence to travel without worrying about the weather. With a global team and offices in the United States and Germany, WeatherPromise partners with the world's leading travel and experience companies to open up more destinations, more seasons and more opportunities for its partners and their guests. Travelers to more than 100 countries on six continents have trusted WeatherPromise to guarantee the weather for their vacations. For more information, visit: www.weatherpromise.com.

SOURCE WeatherPromise